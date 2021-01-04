Camdenton boys wrestling captures 2nd at Hallsville Holiday Tournament

A trio of Camdenton wrestlers earned the right to be called "champion" over the holidays.

The Lakers were one of eight teams in the Hallsville Holiday Tournament on Saturday and the team finished second overall in the standings with 143.5 points, trailing only Whitfield's 225. Both Camdenton and Whitfield sent 13 wrestlers in all.

Camdenton's Grant Garrett, Kaiden Davis and Dakota Davis came home as champions after besting the field in their respective weight classes. Garrett, a returning third place medalist at state, remained unbeaten and improved to 22-0 with a championship at 138 pounds. He won his first three matches by fall and finished with a 17-0 technical fall and 7-0 decision in the championship. Kaiden (13-7) won both of his matches by fall at 182 and Dakota (20-1) is a returning state qualifier for the Lakers who won all four of his matches by fall in the first round with three taking less than a minute.

There were a few other Lakers who nearly captured championships as well. Cooper Rhodenizer (16-5) finished second at 126 after winning his first four matches by fall before losing a 17-0 technical fall in the title match to an unbeaten Evan Binder (17-0) from Whitfield. Cale Bentley (12-8) won his first four matches by fall at 152 before losing a match by fall in the championship to Whitfield's Caiden Gagliano (9-3). Gunner Morris (9-5) reached the championship as well with a pair of pins before dropping his final two matches by pin fall.

Logan Tibben (16-4) placed third at 120 along with Nathaniel Beeson (11-9) at 170 and Dane Lapine (2-5) at 195. Jacob Mullen (1-3) finished fourth at 285, Wesley Powers (7-4) was fifth at 145 along with Roberto Montez (6-10) at 220 and Kaiden Jefferson (9-10) earned a sixth place finish at 170.

Camdenton will return to the mat Tuesday night in a triangular at Buffalo, slated to begin at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132