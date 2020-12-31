Lake area wrestlers see success at Eldon Girls Invitational

A total of nine teams, including wrestlers from Camdenton and Versailles descended upon Eldon on Wednesday for the Eldon Girls Invitational. No team scores were kept, but a trio of Lake area wrestlers walked off the mat with championships in their respective brackets.

The host Mustangs had two of those champions as returning All-State wrestler Olivia Chapman and Anmarie Dillon took home titles. Dillon won all five of her matches by fall at 132 pounds and four of them were taken care of in the first round. Chapman also won all five of her matches by pin fall at 151 and all were taken care of in the first round. Meanwhile, Adysson Gerber (117) finished fourth along with Sydney Searcy (235) and Vivian Wester (112) finished sixth.

Camdenton also had a champion on Wednesday as returning two-time state qualifier Taylor Mustain won both matches by pin fall to win the title at 107. Chelsea Campapiano (127) and Clara Rathmann (235) finished third for the Lakers and Lucinda Baker captured fourth at 132.

Versailles had two wrestlers finish second as Maris Ollison won a match by fall, lost a match by fall and was pinned in the rubber match at 195 while Sarah Huffman (235) dropped her first match by pin fall and came back with a pin and 5-3 sudden victory to finish her day. Both Serenity Keeter (112) and Ella Dunklee (122) finished fifth for the Tigers.

Camdenton will return to action on Tuesday hosting Bolivar at 5 p.m., Eldon will meet Hallsville in a triangular at Southern Boone on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., and Versailles will be at Eldon for a triangular with Boonville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132