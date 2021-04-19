Eldon announces new volleyball coach after Wrye-Washington steps down

The Eldon School District recently announced the hiring of a new volleyball coach after current Head Coach Melinda Wrye-Washington chose to step down and pursue new opportunities.

Kaley Lyons, who currently serves as the head coach at El Dorado Springs, has been named the new head coach of the Mustangs. Lyons led the Bulldogs to a 28-3 finish and district championship appearance last fall, and previously served as the head coach at West Plains. She will take over a program at Eldon that just finished 24-6-1 and captured its first district championship since 1998 on a run to the Class 3 state sectional playoffs this past fall.

"I am looking forward to this great opportunity at Eldon and seeing what we can accomplish together," Lyons said in a statement. "I know last year they had a successful season and I am hoping to pick up where the girls left off and build the program even more."

Lyons is in her sixth year of teaching and will instruct physical education and strength and conditioning at Eldon High School. Prior to her teaching career, she played collegiately at Evangel University in Springfield where she earned All-Conference honors all four years of her career and All-American honors for three of those seasons. She went on to serve as a graduate assistant at the school the following three years.

In the two years Wrye-Washington had the privilege of leading her alma mater at Eldon, the team went 41-20-2 overall.

"I look forward to watching the Mustangs compete and cannot wait to see what the team can accomplish together next year," Wrye-Washington said.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132