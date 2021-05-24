Lake area track and field athletes reach state, Macks Creek athletes wrap up season at Class 1 State Meet

Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Versailles athletes reach state

For Lake area track and field athletes at Camdenton, Osage, Eldon and Versailles, there was just one meet and stepping stone left to reach their respective state meets.

Just like districts, the sectional meets on Saturday were another opportunity for the top athletes to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Another top four finish in each event was once again the requirement to continue fighting another day and continue the season. This time, state qualification was on the line where every athlete was looking to become one of the top 16 left standing in the state.

Camdenton hosted a Class 3 and Class 4 sectional where Osage was also in attendance amongst Class 3 athletes and both Eldon and Versailles were back in Montgomery County in Class 3 action. All four Lake area schools will be represented at state after athletes representing these schools earned their spots amongst Missouri’s best.

The Class 4 State Meet is set for Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City and the best Class 3 athletes in the state will meet on Saturday. The opening ceremonies for each day are set for 9:30 a.m.

Here is who is going to Jefferson City.

CAMDENTON

With an opportunity to reach state on the line, Camdenton athletes had the privilege of pursuing that goal in familiar territory at the friendly confines of Bob Shore Stadium.

A total of 17 schools were in action amongst the boys and 18 different schools were represented amongst the girls. The district champion Camdenton boys finished third as a team with 93 points, trailing only Webb City (120) and Willard (106), while the Laker girls placed 12th with 24 points. The Marshfield girls took the sectional title with 93 points, respectively.

CAMDENTON BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS

-100 Meter Dash: Angel Dickerson (1st) 10.9 seconds and Joel Mason (3rd) 10.95

-200 Meter Dash: Angel Dickerson (1st) 22.49 and Joel Mason (2nd) 22.58

-110 Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (1st) 14.34 and Brayden Blackman (3rd) 15.54

-300 Meter Hurdles: Brayden Blackman (2nd) 40.15

-Long Jump: Angel Dickerson (3rd) 22 feet and 2 1/4 inches

-Triple Jump: Brayden Sheppard (4th) 40-06.75

-Pole Vault: Dane Lapine (2nd) 14-02

CAMDENTON GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS

-4x800 Relay: Kylie Doyle, Georgi Carolus, Cambrie Kowal and Alexis Stroup (1st) 10:19.09

OSAGE

School of the Osage athletes made a short trip down Highway 54 to Camdenton over the weekend to find out which Indians would be going to state.

After all the events were scored, the Osage girls finished third as a team with 55 points, trailing only Owensville (78) and Mount Vernon (71) amongst 24 schools in attendance. The Osage boys placed 17th among 22 schools with 19 points and Buffalo won the sectional title with 101.

OSAGE GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS

-800 Meter Run: Sara Wolf (1st) 2:27.01

-1,600 Meter Run: Sara Wolf (1st) 5:28.91 and Juliana Bryant (2nd) 5:36.57

-3,200 Meter Run: Sara Wolf (2nd) 11:50.75

-4x800 Relay: Juliana Bryant, Bayley Johnson, Sara Wolf and Katherine Wolf (1st) 10:31.46

-Pole Vault: Madison Kessler (1st) 9-01.5

OSAGE BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS

-4x800 Relay: Sawyer Claxton, Jaysen Groll, John Markovitz and Corey Hubkey (4th) 8:50.63

ELDON AND VERSAILLES

Highway 52 neighbors Eldon and Versailles met in Montgomery County for the second straight Saturday, looking for every avenue to send as many athletes as possible to state.

The Eldon girls placed sixth amongst 21 schools with 49.5 points and the Versailles girls finished 19th with six points while Centralia bested the field with 97. The Centralia boys did the same to complete the sweep with 98 points while Versailles finished sixth with 44 and Eldon captured 16th with 17 points amongst 22 schools.

ELDON GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS

-100 Meter Hurdles: Zoe Martonfi (2nd) 15.79

-300 Meter Hurdles: Zoe Martonfi (1st) 46.56

-Triple Jump: Zoe Martonfi (1st) 34-04.75

-Shot Put: Patricia Patton (2nd) 38-00.75

-Discus: Taylor Henderson (3rd) 113-00

ELDON BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS

-3,200 Meter Run: Nathan Reynolds (4th) 10:03.35

-Shot Put: Colton Phillips (4th) 47-10

VERSAILLES GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS

-Javelin: Maris Ollison (3rd) 112-01

VERSAILLES BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS

-300 Meter Hurdles: Max Coleman (3rd) 42.01

-4x800 Relay: Seth Newton, Zach Radefeld, Dagan Haggerman and Allan Rhorer (3rd) 8:35.54

-High Jump: Justin Hamrick (1st) 6-02.75

-Triple Jump: Michael Bell (2nd) 41-10.5

Macks Creek athletes wrap up seasons at Class 1 state meet

It is the place any track and field athlete wants to be- taking on the best in the state at the end of the season.

Especially if it has been two whole years just to have that opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the entire 2020 season.

Macks Creek juniors Adriana Mayer and Molly Phillips and freshman Caleb Phillips had that privilege on Saturday in Jefferson City where they competed in the Class 1 State Meet at Adkins Stadium. A season’s worth of work came down to the 400 meter dash for Mayer and the 3,200 meter run for the Phillips siblings where they competed against 15 other athletes in their respective events with hopes of a state championship or a place on the podium and All-State recognition before them.

No medals were captured this season- an honor only eight athletes get to enjoy in any event- but finishing amongst the best across the state is not a bad alternative. And, all three athletes will be back next season.

Caleb finished 11th in his race and both Molly and Mayer finished 14th in their respective events. Now, the work begins again for 2022.

CLASS 1 STATE RESULTS

-Girls 400 Meter Dash: Mayer (14th) 1:04.17

-Girls 3,200 Meter Run: Phillips (14th) 13:53.69

-Boys 3,200 Meter Run: Phillips (11th) 10:42.52

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132