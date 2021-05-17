Camdenton boys track and field wins district title, Lake area athletes advance to sectionals and state

It is the time of year where track and field athletes begin to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Whether it is districts or sectionals, it is the time of year where an athlete must finish in the top four of any event to advance to the next round. Miss out on those top four spots and the season is over.

Well, the Lake area will remain fairly busy for the first postseason in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 season. The Camdenton boys track and field program saw success across the board with its first team district title in 15 years while the Laker girls and athletes from Osage, Eldon, Versailles also earned trips to sectionals. Meanwhile, a trio of athletes from Macks Creek have punched tickets to the Class 1 state meet after taking care of business in sectionals.

It is all part of the journey as each athlete continues to work towards a spot on the state podium at the end of the season.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton athletes made the trip to Union on Saturday for the Class 4 District 5 meet where the boys captured a championship with 145 team points, just outpacing Rolla's 141.

"This was a 'team' earned district title," Camdenton boys track and field coach Nick Bruck said of the effort his athletes put forth.

The Laker girls, who have been known for their own postseason success in recent years- most notably a state championship in 2017- finished fourth with 94 points, trailing Union (127), Marshfield (124.5) and Rolla (122).

Among the highlights of the day for the girls was Nora Powers capturing a district title in the javelin as the team earned six spots overall for sectionals this weekend. Meanwhile, Joel Mason captured a district title for the boys in the 100 meter dash, Angel Dickerson did so in the 200 meter dash, Parker Wormek won the 110 meter hurdles, Brayden Blackman won the 300 meter hurdles and Dickerson also won a title in the long jump. Overall, the boys captured 15 spots for sectionals, which will take place right at home for the Lakers at Bob Shore Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the Laker athletes who qualified for sectionals by finishing in the top four.

GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

-4x800 Relay: Kylie Doyle, Georgi Carolus, Cambrie Kowal and Alexis Stroup (2nd) 10:23.99

GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Lily Wiethop (2nd) 1.49 meters

-Discus: Alexandra Dickerson (2nd) 33.02 and Adelyn Enos (3rd) 30.05

-Javelin: Nora Powers (1st) 37.11 and Lily Wiethop (2nd) 35.74

BOYS TRACK EVENTS

-100 Meter Dash: Joel Mason (1st) 10.97 seconds and Angel Dickerson (2nd) 11.23

-200 Meter Dash: Angel Dickerson (1st) 22.83 and Joel Mason (2nd) 23.09

-110 Meter Hurdles: Parker Wormek (1st) 14.91 and Brayden Blackman (2nd) 15.64

-300 Meter Hurdles: Brayden Blackman (1st) 40.71 and Parker Wormek (3rd) 43.23

-4x400 Relay: Brayden Blackman, Noah Breuer, Benjamin Hack and Barrett Shore (2nd) 3:35.01

BOYS FIELD EVENTS

-Long Jump: Angel Dickerson (1st) 6.38 and Joel Mason (3rd) 6.25

-Triple Jump: Brayden Sheppard (4th) 12.19

-Pole Vault: Dane Lapine (2nd) 4.42

-Javelin: Peyton Kopiske (3rd) 41.71

-Shot Put: Zane Thompson (2nd) 14.77

OSAGE

School of the Osage athletes began their postseason ambitions in Owensville for the Class 3 District 5 meet on Saturday where the boys finished fifth with 65 points and the girls captured second with 91, trailing only Owensville's 145. Buffalo won the boys title with 141 points, followed by Owensville (108.5), Salem (87) and St. Clair (71.5)

Osage's Sara Wolf was prepared to go the distance, putting in a few miles to capture district titles in the 1,600 meter and 3,200 meter running events, and the 4x800 relay team also captured a title as the girls earned nine spots overall for sectionals in Camdenton on Saturday. The boys 4x800 relay team also earned a district championship and the program picked up six spots in sectional competition.

Here are the Indian athletes who qualified for sectionals by finishing in the top four.

GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

-800 Meter Run: Sara Wolf (2nd) 2:29.58 and Bayley Johnson (4th) 2:35.03

-1,600 Meter Run: Sara Wolf (1st) 5:26.84 and Juliana Bryant (3rd) 5:38.87

-3,200 Meter Run: Sara Wolf (1st) 11:43.14

-300 Meter Hurdles: Karissa Whyte (3rd) 51.25

-4x400 Relay: (3rd) 4:36.55

-4x800 Relay: (1st) 10:51.99

GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Madison Kessler (2nd) 2.74

BOYS TRACK EVENTS

-1,600 Meter Run: John Markovitz (4th) 4:54.72

-3,200 Meter Run: John Markovitz (2nd) 10:28.91

4x800 Relay: (1st) 8:57.68

BOYS FIELD EVENTS

-Triple Jump: Lucas Willenbrock (3rd) 11.73

-Pole Vault: Corey Hubkey (4th) 3.65

-Shot Put: Franklin Sallee (4th) 12.94

ELDON AND VERSAILLES

Highway 52 neighbors Eldon and Versailles met once again in the Class 3 District 4 meet at Montgomery County on Saturday, fighting to earn a place in the sectional meet on the same site this Saturday.

The Versailles boys finished third amongst 13 schools in action with 97.5 points, trailing only Centralia (152) and Southern Boone (104), while the Eldon boys captured eighth with 38. The Eldon girls finished fourth with 97 points behind Centralia (132), Montgomery County (112) and Blair Oaks (100) while the Versailles girls placed 11th with 13.

Like many areas across the state on Saturday, the conditions were a little less than favorable with some rain, but Versailles coach Aaron Allen noted how proud he was of his athletes.

"It always happens- something spectacular is going to happen and something bad is going to happen," the coach said of the wet conditions. "Kids perform differently under pressure and I have come to learn and accept these things are going to happen. This meet was no different and we had our, 'Oh crap' moments and our 'Did that just happen?' moments.

"We had a very successful day and I'm proud of our kids and their work this year."

Maris Ollison was able to earn a spot in sectionals amongst the Tiger girls competing and the boys earned nine spots in the sectional meet, with a trio of district champions advancing in Justin Hamrick (long jump), Michael Bell (triple jump) and Allan Rhorer (400 meter dash) advancing as district champions.

The Eldon girls captured nine spots in sectional competition, highlighted by Zoe Martonfi winning district titles in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, Taylor Henderson capturing a title in the discus and Cassidy Prater winning a title in the javelin. The boys program finished with six spots in the next round.

Here are the Tiger and Mustang athletes who qualified for sectionals by finishing in the top four.

BOYS TRACK EVENTS

-100 Meter Dash: Versailles' Kyle Flieger (4th) 11.67

-200 Meter Dash: Versailles' Max Coleman (4th) 23.68

-400 Meter Dash: Versailles' Allan Rhorer (1st) 52.66

-1,600 Meter Run: Eldon's Nathan Reynolds (4th) 4:51.39

-3,200 Meter Run: Eldon's Nathan Reynolds (3rd) 10:17.71

-300 Meter Hurdles: Versailles' Max Coleman (3rd) 43.08

-4x200 Relay: Versailles (4th) 1:37.02

-4x800 Relay: Versailles (2nd) 8:59.19 and Eldon (4th) 9:17.69

BOYS FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Versailles' Justin Hamrick (2nd) 6-01.25

-Long Jump: Versailles' Justin Hamrick (1st) 20-06.5

-Triple Jump: Versailles' Michael Bell (1st) 41-07.25

-Discus: Eldon's P.J. Bledsoe (3rd) 121-02

-Shot Put: Eldon's Colton Phillips (2nd) 46-06.25 and Eldon's Jasper DeGraffenreid (3rd) 44-09

GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

-100 Meter Hurdles: Eldon's Zoe Martonfi (2nd) 16.28

-300 Meter Hurdles: Eldon's Zoe Martonfi (1st) 46.9

GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

-High Jump: Eldon's Camryn Marriott (4th) 4-08.75

-Triple Jump: Eldon's Zoe Martonfi (1st) 33-01.75

-Pole Vault: Eldon's Heather Harbison (4th) 8-03.25

-Discus: Eldon's Taylor Henderson (1st) 109-07

-Javelin: Eldon's Cassidy Prater (1st) 98-11, Versailles' Maris Ollison (2nd) 98-09 and Eldon's Addison Davis (3rd) 97-01

-Shot Put: Eldon's Patricia Patton (2nd) 36-09

MACKS CREEK

A trio of Macks Creek track and field athletes have reached the finish line of the 2021 season, earning the opportunity to take on some of the top track and field athletes in the state.

After working their way through districts and advancing to sectionals at Sarcoxie on Saturday by being in the top four of their respective events, another top four finish was required to reach state where Pirate athletes were hoping to earn that right in eight total events. Molly had a busy day with four of them alone- the maximum number allowed- and by the time things wrapped up, Macks Creek got through in three of them overall.

Molly finished third in the 3,200 meter run, Caleb captured second in the same event and Mayer will represent Macks Creek at state in the 400 meter dash. In her three other events, Molly was on the brink of state, finishing fifth in the 800 meter run, long jump and 1,600 meter run.

The trio will compete in the Class 1 state meet on Saturday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The action is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m.

STATE QUALIFYING EVENTS

-400 Meter Dash: Adriana Mayer (4th) 1:04.06

-3,200 Meter Run: Molly Phillips (3rd) 12:53.75

-3,200 Meter Run: Caleb Phillips (2nd) 10:34.5

