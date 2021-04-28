Eldon girls track and field earns another win at Southwest Baptist meet featuring Camdenton and Versailles

Winning meets has become a hobby for the Eldon girls track and field program.

Taking on a large field of 37 schools scattered amongst Class 1-3 at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar on Tuesday, the Class 3 Mustang girls outperformed their competition with 100 team points and 29 more than any other school. It was the program’s fourth win in six opportunities so far this season.

“We are starting to gel as a team. Even with a win at a big meet like yesterday, as coaches we realize that our athletes are still fairly young in track age,” Eldon coach Tobby Eldridge said of a program that missed all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is coming off a fifth place finish at state in 2019.

Even if the girls did not capture the win, Eldridge would have still been glad to use the meet as a learning opportunity.

“It is nice to see our girls have meets like this when they succeed and also come up short. I know many coaches have said this before, but losing an event often gives you better coaching moments that you would not have had otherwise," he said. "I was really happy with so many of our kids.”

That included freshman Zoe Martonfi who won three different events and whom Eldridge noted continues to, ‘shine in big moments,’ as well as throwers like P.J. Patton, Taylor Henderson and Addie Davis.

“I am fairly confident each of them will also have a chance to help our team at the state meet,” the coach said. “Overall, I feel like we were able to celebrate yesterday, but we also know there are many things we still need to work on to help these girls maximize their potential.”

Buffalo won the Class 1-3 meet amongst the boys with 100 points while Versailles finished fifth amongst 36 schools with 50.5 and Eldon tied for 16th with 16. The Versailles girls tied for 21st amongst the pack with nine points of their own.

Camdenton also made the trip to Bolivar on Tuesday and competed amongst the larger schools in Class 4 and 5. The Laker boys captured fourth place amongst 19 schools with 77 points while Waynesville finished first with 101 and Marshfield brought home the title for the girls with 89 points while Camdenton took 13th with 26.5 amongst 19 schools.

Here are the results for each Mustang, Tiger and Laker athlete who earned points for their team:

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Eldon’s Heather Harbison (3rd) 2.75 meters and Eldon’s Joy Rollins (7th) 2.15

-Long Jump: Eldon’s Stevana Wixson (6th) 4.46

-Triple Jump: Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi (1st) 10.65

-Discus: Eldon’s Taylor Henderson (3rd) 30.98

-Shot Put: Eldon’s Patricia Patton (1st) 11.84 and Eldon’s Taylor Henderson (4th) 10.18

-Javelin: Versailles’ Maris Ollison (2nd) 34.03 and Eldon’s Addie Davis (3rd) 33.75

SMALL SCHOOL GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

-2,000 Meter Steeplechase: Eldon’s Emily Guthrie (1st) 8:46.85 and Versailles’ Carmen Lemell (8th) 10:03.13

-4x800 Relay: Eldon’s Ashton Graham, Taylor Spriggs, Adysson Gerber and Jade Fletcher (7th) 11:23.44

-100 Meter Hurdles: Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi (1st) 16.31 seconds and Eldon’s Stevana Wixson (6th) 17.81

-4x200 Relay: Eldon’s Anmarie Dillon, Makenna Imler, Chloe Ruark and Stevana Wixson (4th) 1:56.79

-4x100 Relay: Eldon’s Anmarie Dillon, Makenna Imler, Chloe Ruark and Stevana Wixson (6th) 54.98

-400 Meter Dash: Eldon’s Makenna Imler (8th) 1:07.12

-300 Meter Hurdles: Eldon’s Zoe Martonfi (1st) 48.38

-4x400 Relay: Eldon’s Karmen McNeil, Makenna Imler, Chloe Ruark and Zoe Martonfi (2nd) 4:23.51

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Versailles’ Jacob Schrock (5th) 3.6, Eldon’s Nicholas Martonfi (6th) 3.45 and Versailles’ Kyle Flieger (7th) 3.3

-High Jump: Versailles’ Michael Bell (3rd) 1.85 and Versailles’ Justin Hamrick (7th) 1.8

-Triple Jump: Versailles’ Michael Bell (4th) 12.15

-Shot Put: Eldon’s Colton Phillips (4th) 14.13 and Eldon’s Jasper DeGraffenreid (5th) 13.55

SMALL SCHOOL BOYS TRACK EVENTS

-2,000 Meter Steeplechase: Versailles’ Seth Newton (5th) 7:25.36 and Versailles’ Zach Radefeld (8th) 7:40.34

-4x800 Relay: Versailles’ Seth Newton, Zach Radefeld, Dagan Haggerman and Allan Rhorer (5th) 8:56.91 and Eldon’s Aidan Gerber, Garrett Greenwalt, Dakota Collins and Nathan Reynolds (6th) 9:01.41

-110 Meter Hurdles: Versailles’ Max Coleman (7th) 17.78

-4x200 Relay: Versailles’ Mikhail Gulyayev, Nathaniel Buckler, Michael Bell and Max Coleman (6th) 1:37.55

-300 Meter Hurdles: Versailles’ Max Coleman (3rd) 44.09 and Versailles’ Mikhail Gulyayev (4th) 44.46

-200 Meter Dash: Versailles’ Max Coleman (5th) 24.27

-3,200 Meter Run: Eldon’s Nathan Reynolds (8th) 10:24.98

-4x400 Relay: Versailles’ Kyle Flieger, Mikhail Gulyayev, Michael Bell and Allan Rhorer (6th) 3:40.64

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Camdenton’s Ellie Ezard (T-6th) 2.6

-Triple Jump: Camdenton’s Mya Hulett (7th) 10.45

-Javelin: Camdenton’s Nora Powers (4th) 35.64

LARGE SCHOOL GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

-2,000 Meter Steeplechase: Camdenton’s Madelyn Coffelt (5th) 8:48.34

-4x800 Relay: Camdenton’s Cambrie Kowal, Georgi Carolus, Kylie Doyle and Alexis Stroup (6th) 10:43

-1,600 Meter Run: Camdenton’s Cambrie Kowal (8th) 5:51.59

-400 Meter Dash: Camdenton’s Alexis Stroup (2nd) 1:02.88

-3,200 Meter Run: Camdenton’s Cambrie Kowal (8th) 12:49.9

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS FIELD EVENTS

-Pole Vault: Camdenton’s Dane Lapine (2nd) 4.35

-High Jump: Camdenton’s Joel Mason (3rd) 6.45

-Javelin: Camdenton’s Peyton Kopiske 97th) 47.08

LARGE SCHOOL BOYS TRACK EVENTS

-2,000 Meter Steeplechase: Camdenton’s Benjamin Hauck (7th) 7:38.37

-110 Meter Hurdles: Camdenton’s Parker Wormek (1st) 14.51 and Camdenton’s Brayden Blackman (4th) 15.7

-100 Meter Dash: Camdenton’s Joel Mason (1st) 10.97 and Camdenton’s Angel Dickerson (2nd) 11.06

-4x100 Relay: Camdenton’s Reece Waters, Mitchel Sexe, Parker Wormek and Angel Dickerson (3rd) 44.61

-300 Meter Hurdles: Camdenton’s Brayden Blackman (1st) 41.01

-200 Meter Dash: Camdenton’s Angel Dickerson (1st) 22.98

