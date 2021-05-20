Osage boys tennis season ends in sectional play

School of the Osage found some tough competition in Cape Girardeau.

With a singles and doubles appearance in individual sectionals on Saturday at Notre Dame Regional High School and the team in action on Wednesday, the Indians came up just shy of making the Class 1 State Tournament.

Arcadia Valley's River Blount topped Osage's Drew Elley in individual singles play, 6-3 and 6-2 and both of Notre Dame's doubles teams also earned trips to state. That left Osage with one last opportunity to reach state as a team and Notre Dame made things tough once again with a 5-1 win. Elley picked up the lone win for the Indians in his final career appearance for Osage.

"We just did not play very well at all," Osage coach John Baumstark said. "Seemed to have no legs the whole time."

The Indians finish the season 10-10 overall, but not without the program's first district championship since 2016. Now, the work begins again for next season.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132