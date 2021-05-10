Osage boys tennis sweeps individual districts with singles and doubles titles

Playing on the home courts on Friday, School of the Osage did not disappoint in the first event of the postseason.

Hosting individual districts for the Class 1 District 2 Tournament, where the top two singles players and doubles teams move on to sectionals, the Indians took care of business and qualified five of six players on to the next round in the first postseason event for the program since 2019 after COVID-19 cancelled the entire 2020 season.

In singles play, Drew Elley captured a district championship in his showdown with Salem’s Tatum Hatridge. Elley won in two sets, 7-6 and 6-4, as he found a way to move on to the next round with some momentum.

It was an all-Osage final in the doubles portion of the tournament where the duo of Mark Pankiv and Vladimir Nahapetyan faced off with teammates Chris Boyd and Brayden Vickers. Pankiv and Nahapetyan captured the doubles district crown with a win in two sets (6-4, 6-2).

The team portion of districts was slated to begin on Monday where Osage is the top seed in the bracket of four schools. Up first was Houston and the district championship is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon where the winner faces No. 2 Salem or No. 3 Licking.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton’s postseason began in Jefferson City as the Lakers took on individual districts in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament.

After all the sets were settled, the Lakers will have to turn their ambitions to the team portion of districts with no Camdenton player reaching the finals to qualify for the next round.

Warrensburg’s Jack Renfrow topped Lebanon’s Cameron Fisher in the singles finals and the doubles team of Justin Francka and Andrew Dowden from Helias beat Smith-Cotton’s Andrew Matz and Michal Cho in the doubles district championship.

Camdenton is the sixth seed in a tournament featuring seven schools and the Lakers were scheduled to face no. 3 Warrensburg on Monday with a spot in the semifinals against No. 2 Helias on the line slated for Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132