Macks Creek track and field athletes heading to sectionals

The show goes on for Macks Creek.

A season’s worth of work and dedication was put to the test on Saturday in the Class 1 District 5 meet at Hermitage where an athlete or relay team needed to finish in the top four of any event to qualify for sectionals and take another step closer to state.

By the time each event was timed or measured, Macks Creek managed to qualify for sectionals in eight events.

Among the 14 schools who competed, the Macks Creek girls finished fourth with 50 points, trailing only Leeton (127), Appleton City (127) and Hermitage (108). A total of 16 schools were represented amongst the boys competing on Saturday and the Pirates captured 10th place with 22 points while Green Ridge took the district title with 98, respectively.

One Pirate athlete who will be busy for sectionals is Molly Phillips who qualified in the maximum number of events allowed with four.

Here are all the Macks Creek athletes who will compete in sectionals this Saturday in Sarcoxie with a shot at state on the line:

BOYS TRACK EVENTS

-1,600 Meter Run: Caleb Phillips (4th) 4:58.6

-3,200 Meter Run: Caleb Phillips (2nd) 10:38.39

GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

-400 Meter Dash: Adriana Mayer (2nd) 1:04.3

-800 Meter Run: Molly Phillips (3rd) 2:44.47

-1,600 Meter Run: Molly Phillips (3rd) 6:17.91

-3,200 Meter Run: Molly Phillips (3rd) 14:06.76

-Long Jump: Molly Phillips (4th) 13 feet, 9 3/4 inches

-Triple Jump: Adriana Mayer (4th) 26-10

