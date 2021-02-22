Camdenton's Meckley and Willis wrap up swimming careers at state

Camdenton's Irelyn Meckley and Emily Willis dove into the pool for one final meet in their Laker careers on Saturday at the Class 1 state meet at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

The two seniors who became the first 4-time state qualifiers in school history did not reach the podium on Saturday and secure any medals, but they still got to wrap up their careers taking on the best Missouri has to offer.

Meckley was seeded 22nd in the 50 freestyle and she finished 23rd in the event with a time of 26.3 seconds. Maggie Moore of New Covenant Academy won a state title in the event at 23.5 seconds, respectively.

Willis represented the Lakers in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke where she was seeded 23rd in each event. Willis finished 22nd in her final butterfly as a Laker at 1:03.52 and captured 23rd in the 100 backstroke at 1:05.42. Moore was also a champion in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.33 seconds and Norah Rutkowski of Parkway West was the champion in the butterfly at 58.09 seconds.

Another season comes to an end and this chapter ends for Meckley and Willis, but perhaps a new bar has been set where qualifying for state each season can become a norm and expectation. The Lakers would certainly like state medals to become part of that norm as well.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132