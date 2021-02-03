Camdenton girls swimmers add more medals in push towards state

It is precisely what any coach would like to see.

As the regular season begins to wrap up and the state meet draws near, Camdenton swimmers have continued to not only gain numerous personal bests in various events, but have put up some more times worthy of consideration for the Class 1 state meet on February 20.

Along the way, medals have been earned and a school record has been broken twice. Not a bad way to dive into the final portion of the season.

HILLCREST DUALS- JANUARY 16

Camdenton was one of seven schools in the pool for the Hillcrest Duals at Foster Natatorium where the Lakers finished second overall.

One of the highlights of the day was a new school record being set as Irelyn Meckley touched her hand on the edge of the pool in 58.75 seconds to capture second place in the 100 freestyle. It also earned her a state consideration time, but that was not all. Meckley also added another state consideration time when she won the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.74 seconds.

Ella DeMott finished sixth in the event with a time of 1:11.01, Hailey Head was 10th at 1:13.65, Diamond Galbreath placed 16th at 1:25.77 and Alyssa Patredis was 20th at 1:30.91.

Reagan Faiferlick was the lone Laker in the pool for the 200 freestyle where she placed 12th at 2:59.05 and Claire Echternacht went solo in the 500 freestyle with a sixth place time of 8:15.35.

The duo of Raquel Potteiger and Brooke Echternacht dove in for the 200 individual medley and Potteiger placed second at 2:49.31 while Brooke finished fourth at 2:58.87. There was also a duo in the 100 butterfly where Ayden Meckley finished second at 1:18.63 and Potteiger earned third at 1:23.56.

Taylor Fleming dove in for the 50 freestyle and placed seventh at 30.78 seconds, Jada Rowe was 15th at 35.38, Galbreath was 17th at 35.63 and Jocelyn Wolf was 22nd at 41.32 seconds. Fleming led the way in the 100 backstroke, finishing second at 1:16 while Brooke placed fourth at 1:24.32, Faiferlick took seventh at 1:28.92 and Head was 10th at 1:35.47. The 100 breaststroke featured another four Lakers and DeMott led the way with a seventh place finish at 1:30.71 while Claire was eighth at 1:35.92, Rowe was 12th at 1:48.6 and Patredis was 16th at 2:18.34.

The best relay finish of the day came from the quartet of Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn who captured third with a time of 4:24.12 for a state consideration time. Claire, Faiferlick, Head and Brooke finished eighth in the event at 5:21.07. There were also two teams in action for the 200 freestyle relay where Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn took fifth at 1:56.71 for a state consideration time and Rowe, Galbreath, Patredis and DeMott finished eighth at 2:20.71. In the 200 individual medley relay the team of Brooke, DeMott, Claire and Faiferlick finished fifth at 2:34.18.

LAMAR INVITATIONAL- JANUARY 23

The Monett YMCA was the scene for the Lamar Invitational where Camdenton finished fifth overall among the nine schools competing. A total of nine medals were earned in the process as Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn all won multiple medals while Amanda Ferguson also picked up a medal.

Irelyn won the 50 freestyle for the second meet in a row, putting together a state consideration time of 26.9 seconds for the best finish of the day among her peers.

Another state consideration time was added in the relay events when Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn took fourth in the 400 freestyle at 4:20.41. The team of Claire, Reagan, Head and Brooke finished ninth in the event at 5:18.67. Other relay finishes featured Faiferlick, Ferguson, Brooke and DeMott who finished seventh in the 200 individual medley at 2:25.8 while the team of Head, Ariana Maples, Claire and Patredis took 13th at 2:43.82 and the quartet of Ferguson, Patredis, Maples and DeMott placed 12th in an exhibition race of the 200 freestyle at 2:15.18.

Potteiger and Fleming dove in for the 200 freestyle where the former Laker finished fourth at 2:27.65 while the latter captured eighth at 2:35.11. Another duo in Ayden and Brooke took on the 200 individual medley and Ayden finished eighth at 2;57.19 while Brooke came in ninth at 2:58.07. Ayden and Potteiger also swam in the 100 butterfly and Ayden finished sixth at 1:18.84 while Potteiger took seventh at 1:20.16. There was also a duo swimming in the 500 freestyle where Claire finished 12th at 7:48.49 and Faiferlick finished 13th at 7:49.11.

Patredis represented the Lakers in the 50 freestyle with a 22nd place finish at 38.45 seconds and she was joined by Carmalita Leuenberger who finished 23rd at 40.67 while Wolf swam exhibition and finished 34th at 40.32. Meckley led the way in the 100 freestyle and added yet another state consideration time by finishing third in the event at 59.17 seconds. DeMott placed ninth at 1:08.27, Head was 13th at 1:11.84, Patredis swam exhibition and took 29th at 1:31.17 and Leuenberger also swam exhibition and placed 30th at 1:33.48.

Fleming paced Camdenton in the 100 breaststroke where she touched the wall at 1:15.39 to finish sixth. Brooke took 11th at 1:23.11, Faiferlick was 15th at 1:26.12, Head finished 17th at 1:30.37 and Wolf placed 21st at 1:49.72. There were four Lakers in the 100 breaststroke where Ferguson took seventh at 1:27.44, DeMott ninth at 1:28.58, Claire 15th at 1:32.73 and Maples was 16th at 1:32.95.

OZARK CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP- JANUARY 25

Camdenton was back in Springfield to take on the swimmers of the Ozark Conference and the Lakers finished fifth overall ahead of three other conference schools.

Irelyn secured two conference medals, Fleming won a medal and Irelyn decided to set a new mark in the 100 freestyle, breaking her own previous school record with a new time of 58.17 seconds that was good for second place on the day.

The best relay finish came from Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn who captured fourth in the 200 freestyle at 1:53.69 for a state consideration time. Swimming in exhibition, the team of Ferguson, Galbreath, Rowe and DeMott finished 11th overall in the event at 2:11.32. The 400 freestyle team of Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn put up a state consideration time of 4:18.14 that was good for fifth and the team of Head, Rowe, Faiferlick and Brooke came in 12th in the event at 5:10.54. In the 200 individual medley relay, the team of Faiferlick, Ferguson, Brooke and DeMott took sixth at 2:25.4 and the team of Head, Maples, Claire and Patredis captured 13th at 2:44.56.

Ayden swam solo in the 100 butterfly and finished 10th for Camdenton at 1:20.47 and Claire dove in solo for the 500 freestyle where she finished 17th at 7:54.69. There were two Lakers swimming the 200 freestyle where Potteiger finished 10th at 2:27.36 while Faiferlick finished 20th at 2:53.74 and a trio took on the 200 individual medley, led by Fleming’s 10th place time of 2:47.83 while Brooke was 11th at 2:52.94 and Ayden was 14th at 2:55.93.

Irelyn led the Laker pack in the 50 freestyle, capturing second with a state consideration time of 26.66 seconds. DeMott was 16th at 30.6, Rowe 23rd at 34.17, Galbreath 26th at 35.84, Maples 40th at 33.76, Patredis 51st at 39.7, Wolf 52nd at 40.62 and Leuenberger was 53rd at 40.91 seconds. Potteiger placed 11th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:05.16. Head took 11th at 1:13.63, Rowe earned 24th at 1:19.17, Galbreath finished 36th at 1:24.76 and Patredis swam exhibition and took 38th overall at 1:33.46.

There were five Camdenton swimmers in the 100 backstroke and Fleming led the way with a fifth place time of 1:11.96. Brooke took 11th at 1:21.35, Faiferlick 15th at 1:27.61, Head 19th at 1:31.89 and Wolf was 23rd at 1:45.86. Ferguson paced the Lakers in the 100 breaststroke with a seventh place time of 1:25.79 and she was joined by DeMott who finished 12th at 1:28, Maples in 17th at 1:31.76 and Claire in 19th at 1:34.82.

SPRINGFIELD INVITATIONAL- JANUARY 30

Camdenton returned to Foster Natatorium in Springfield for the Springfield Invitational and took 10th among 19 teams. One medal was secured and it was earned by Emily Willis who finished fifth in the 100 backstroke for a state consideration time of 1:05.1.

Solo swimmers included Faiferlick taking 30th in the 200 freestyle at 2:53.73 while Claire earned 19th in the 500 freestyle at 7:58.43. A trio took on the 200 individual medley and it was Fleming who led the way with an 11th place finish at 2:45.92 while Potteiger was 13th at 2:46.7 and Brooke was 14th at 2:51.24. There was also a trio in action for the 100 butterfly where Willis finished seventh for a state consideration time of 1:06.2 while Ayden took 14th at 1:21.84 and Potteiger 16th at 1:24.29.

Meckley led the Lakers in the 50 freestyle, finishing 10th overall with a state consideration time of 26.55 seconds. Ayden was 14th at 28.36, DeMott 34th at 31.18, Rowe 72nd at 33.72, Galbreath 79th at 35.31, Patredis 84th at 37.23, Wolf 85th at 41.59 and Leuenberger 87th at 41.94. In the 100 freestyle it was Irelyn again who paced Camdenton with a ninth place finish of 58.39 seconds, also a state consideration time. Head captured 36th at 1:12.61, Maples was 45th at 1:17.68, Rowe was 49th at 1:18.65 and both Galbreath and Leuenberger swam exhibition, finishing 81st overall at 1:24.91 and 85th at 1:34.93, respectively.

Fleming also swam in the 100 backstroke where she earned eighth at 1:11.17 while Brooke took 14th at 1:18.05, Faiferlick 28th at 1:29.29, Head 43rd at 1:30.1 and Wolf 47th at 1:48.16. The 100 breaststroke featured DeMott finishing 16th at 1:25.28 while Maples was 24th at 1:31.29, Claire 33rd at 1:35.82 and Patredis 45th at 1:55.79.

The top relay team of the day was the 400 freestyle team of Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn who earned a state consideration time and fifth place finish at 4:17.8. The 200 freestyle team of Willis, Potteiger, Ayden and Irelyn also earned a state consideration time with an eighth place finish at 1:50.7 and the group of Brooke, Maples, Galbreath and DeMott swam exhibition in the event and took 23rd overall at 2:09.27. Meanwhile, the quartet of Fleming, Ferguson, Willis and DeMott took ninth in the 200 individual medley relay at 2:15.75 while Faiferlick, Maples, Claire and Head took 24th at 2:38.21.

UP NEXT

Camdenton will return to Springfield on Friday for the SWMO Meet, scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and continue on Saturday.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132