Camdenton girls swimmers continue making a push for state in latest meets

With each dive in the pool for any given event, it is a race against the clock and a race to earn a trip to state.

Some medals along the way are nice to have, too, and Camdenton has picked up a few more in its last two meets in addition to adding a pair of new state consideration times in both of those meets. Time will soon tell where things stand as Laker swimmers continue to work to glide faster through the water.

HILLCREST/MARSHFIELD DUAL- JANUARY 12

Camdenton was one of six schools at a dual at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on January 4 where the Lakers finished fourth as a team.

A pair of new state consideration times were put on the board as Irelyn Meckley finished fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.18 seconds and the 200 freestyle relay team of Raquel Potteiger, Taylor Fleming, Ayden Meckley and Irelyn finished fifth with a time of 1:59.85.

In other relay events, the 200 individual medley group of Brooke Echternacht, Fleming, Ayden and Reagan Faiferlick finished fourth at 2:26.04 and the 400 freestyle team of Potteiger, Faiferlick, Echternacht and Irelyn finished fifth at 4:49.35.

Potteiger was the lone Laker in the pool for the 200 freestyle where she finished fifth at 2:30.31. Ayden represented Camdenton in the 100 butterfly and finished fourth at 1:23.67. There were a pair of Lakers in action for the 200 individual medley where Echternacht earned second at 2:57.47 and Ayden was third at 2:59.67 and there were also a pair of Lakers swimming in the 500 freestyle where Faiferlick captured sixth at 8:05.53 and Claire Echternacht was seventh at 8:10.07.

There were a trio of Lakers who joined Irelyn in the 50 freestyle where Alyssa Patredis finished 15th at 37.89 seconds, Carmalita Leuenberger was 40th at 41.19 and Jocelyn Wolf was 41st at 41.29 seconds, respectively. Camdenton had six Lakers swimming in the 100 freestyle and Irelyn led the pack with a seventh place finish at 1:00.9. Potteiger came in 12th at 1:07.38, Fleming 14th at 1:07.89, Hailey Head 21st at 1:14.67, Jada Rowe 27th at 1:19.75 and Patredis 35th at 1:28.34.

Brooke led the way in the 100 backstroke finishing fifth at 1:21.79. Faiferlick captured 12th at 1:30.38, Head 13th at 1:33.2 and Wolf was 16th at 1:50.47. In the 100 breaststroke there were a trio of Lakers led by Fleming’s ninth place finish at 1:31.75 while Claire placed 11th at 1:36.57 and Rowe was 16th at 1:50.24.

SMITH-COTTON TIGER INVITATIONAL- JANUARY 16

Camdenton brought home eight medals from a trip to Sedalia on Saturday where the Lakers finished fifth among 12 schools.

Fleming, Ayden Irelyn and Potteiger all finished with medals in multiple events and a pair of state consideration times were added. The quartet of Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:00.3 to earn a state consideration time along with the 400 relay team of Potteiger, Fleming, Ayden and Irelyn who finished second in the event at 4:26.47.

Meanwhile, the relay team of Brooke, Faiferlick, Claire and Head captured 11th in the 200 individual medley relay at 2:42.95 while the group of Claire, Patredis, Wolf and Rowe finished 15th in the 200 freestyle relay at 2:36.49 and the team of Head, Patredis, Faiferlick and Brooke placed 11th in the 400 freestyle relay at 5:26.09.

Irelyn finished second in the 200 freestyle as the lone Laker in action with a time of 2:17.81 and Ayden went solo in the 100 butterfly placing fourth at 1:22.7. Claire finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:36.72 while Rowe was 22nd at 1:48.07 and another duo in Faiferlick and Claire took on the 500 freestyle where the former swimmer was 13th at 8:06.13 and the latter was 17th at 8:19.54.

There were four swimmers in the 200 individual medley, led by Potteiger who finished seventh at 2:52.2 while Fleming was eighth at 2:53.02, Brooke ninth at 2:53.84 and Ayden 15th at 3:04.46. A trio dove in for the 100 backstroke where Fleming finished sixth at 1:16.98, Brooke ninth at 1:18.98 and Head 18th at 1:33.84.

A total of six Lakers took on the 50 freestyle and Irelyn was the fastest Laker in the bunch with a third place time of 28.63 seconds. Faiferlick finished 32nd at 36.28, Rowe 34th at 36.58, Patredis 43rd at 39.13, Wolf 53rd at 43.97 and Leuenberger placed 55th at 44.68 seconds. Potteiger led five swimmers in the 100 freestyle at 1:07.09. Head was 27th at 1:19.31, Diamond Galbreath finished 36th at 1:24.69, Patredis was 38th at 1:35.26 and Leuenberger captured 47th at 1:39.27.

Camdenton was scheduled to be back in Springfield Tuesday night and will make a trip to Lamar for another meet on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132