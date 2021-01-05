Camdenton girls swimmers see early success in first three meets of the season

Camdenton has dove in for a brand new season in the water and some of the early results have been encouraging.

There are plenty of laps and meets left to complete for a program featuring 19 swimmers this season, but the Lakers are already knocking on the proverbial door of state qualification after just the first three meets.

“The Lady Lakers have been making ‘Laker Nation’ proud,” Camdenton coach Stacey Meckley noted. “The season has already witnessed incredible talent across the lanes and clinched three state consideration times, but these ladies are just getting started.”

PARKVIEW VALKYRIE INVITATIONAL - DECEMBER 5

Camdenton embarked on a new campaign with a meet in Springfield on December 5 where the Lakers finished seventh overall as a team among the 14 schools in attendance. A trio of swimmers in Taylor Fleming, Irelyn Meckley and Emily Willis earned medals, two relay teams earned state consideration times and Camdenton won its first 400 freestyle relay race of the year.

Meckley, Raquel Potteiger, Fleming and Willis won the 400 relay and earned a state consideration time at 4:20.95. Meanwhile, the team of Brooke Echternacht, Diamond Galbreath and Marran Garrett finished ninth at 5:14.26.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Ella DeMott, Hailey Head, Garrett and Amanda Ferguson captured eighth at 2:14.51 and the other 200 team of Jada Rowe, Ariana Maples, Claire Echternacht and Galbreath finished 11th at 2:25.57.

Last but not least, Willis, Ferguson, Potteiger and Meckley placed fourth with a time of 2:16.91 for a state consideration time in the 200 individual medley relay while Brooke, DeMott, Ayden Meckley and Fleming finished seventh at 2:23.9 and Head, Claire, Anastasia Weaver and Maples finished 14th at 2:47.26.

Brooke was the lone Laker in the pool for the 200 freestyle where she finished fifth at 2:36.96 and Irelyn went solo in the 500 freestyle where she placed second at 6:43.84.

The 200 individual medley featured a trio of Lakers led by Willis at 2:36.73 while Potteiger earned seventh at 2:57 and Fleming was ninth at 2:57.87. The 200 butterfly featured Ayden’s sixth place time of 1:25.6 and Weaver’s 10th place finish at 1:49.86, the 100 backstroke had Willis finishing third at 1:13.96 while Fleming was fifth at 1:16.82 and Brooke was 10th at 1:21.92. There were also four Lakers in action for the 100 breaststroke where Ferguson placed seventh at 1:28.15, DeMott finished ninth at 1:28.74, Claire wa 14th at 1:34.21 and Maples was 20th at 1:38.12.

There were 11 Camdenton swimmers competing in the 50 freestyle and Irelyn led the pack with a third place time of 28.42 seconds. She was followed by DeMott in ninth (30.57), Ayden in 13th (31.61), Garrett in 18th (33.87), Rowe in 21st (35.18), Maples in 25th (35.92), Galbreath in 28th (36.64), Head in 32nd (37.25), Alyssa Patredis in 37th (41.6), Carmalita Leuenberger in 38th (41.67) and Jocelyn Wolf in 41st place at 45.24 seconds.

There were seven Lakers competing in the 100 freestyle and Ferguson paced the pack with a time of 1:18.09 to finish 14th. Garrett placed 17th at 1:18.56, Rowe 19th at 1:21, Galbreath 22nd at 1:25.55, Head 23rd at 1:28.6, Leuenberger 26th at 1:35.43 and Patredis 27th at 1:40.66.

MONETT DUALS - DECEMBER 8

Camdenton returned for another meet just three days later in Monett and the Lakers moved up the proverbial ladder with a third place team finish among seven schools. Once again, the 200 individual medley relay and 400 freestyle relay remained state consideration times.

The 400 freestyle relay quartet of Irelyn, Potteiger, Fleming and Willis took home the top time with a first place finish at 4:20.95. Meanwhile, the team of Brooke, Galbreath and Garrett finished ninth at 5:14.26.

The 200 individual medley relay team of Willis, Ferguson, Potteiger and Irelyn captured fourth in the event with a time of 2:16.91 to set a new personal record. Brooke, DeMott, Ayden and Fleming finished seventh in the same event at 2:23.9 and the team of Head, Claire, Weaver and Maples captured 14th at 2:47.26.

Camdenton’s DeMott, Head, Garrett and Ferguson finished eighth in the 200 freestyle relay at 2:14.51 and the group of Rowe, Maples, Claire and Galbreath earned 11th at 2:25.57.

Brooke went solo in the 200 freestyle finishing fifth at 2:36.96 and Irelyn was back for the 500 freestyle where she finished second at 6:43.84. Willis led the pack for the 200 individual medley with a third place time of 2:36.73, followed by Potteiger in seventh at 2:57 and Fleming in ninth at 2:57.87. Ayden finished sixth in the 100 butterfly at 1:25.6 and Weaver was 10th at 1:49.86 and a trio set out for the 100 backstroke where Willis was third at 1:13.96, Fleming was fifth at 1:16.82 and Brooke was 10th at 1:21.92. Ferguson finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke at 1:28.15, DeMott was ninth at 1:28.74, Claire captured 14th at 1:34.21 and Maples earned 20th at 1:38.12.

Once again, 11 Lakers dove in for the 50 freestyle with Irelyn leading the way at 28.42 seconds to finish third. DeMott was ninth at 30.57, Ayden 13th at 31.61, Garrett 18th at 33.87, Rowe 21st at 35.18, Maples 25th at 35.92, Galbreath 28th at 36.64, Head 32nd at 37.25, Patredis 37th at 41.6, Leuenberger 38th at 41.67 and Wolf 41st at 45.24 seconds.

There were also seven Lakers back to take on the 100 freestyle where Ferguson put up a time of 1:18.09 to finish 14th to lead Camdenton. Garrett was 17th at 1:18.56, Rowe 19th at 1:21, Galbreath 22nd at 1:25.55, Head 23rd at 1:28.6, Leuenberger 26th at 1:35.43 and Patredis 27th at 1:40.66.

KICKAPOO DUALS - DECEMBER 15

Camdenton returned to Foster Natatorium in Springfield a week later and finished third among six schools. This time, the Lakers picked up a third state consideration time with the 200 freestyle relay.

The quartet of Irelyn, Ayden, DeMott and Willis secured that state consideration time with a third place finish at 1:59.45. The team of Potteiger, Galbreath, Rowe and Ferguson finished ninth in the event at 2:16.92 and the team of Claire, Wolf, Patredis and Maples earned 13th at 2:34.73.

The 400 freestyle relay team continued its winning streak with another first place finish as Irelyn, DeMott, Fleming and Willis won the event at 4:39.04, also setting a new personal record. Reagan Faiferlick, Head, Galbreath and Brooke finished ninth at 5:37.36. Meanwhile, the 200 individual medley relay team of Fleming, Ferguson, Potteiger and Rowe placed fourth at 2:28.26.

There were five Camdenton swimmers in the pool for the 100 backstroke and Willis won the event with a time of 1:10.82. Fleming finished third at 1:17.17, Brooke was sixth at 1:22.59, Reagan was 11th at 1:31.26 and Head earned 15th at 1:39.58. Ferguson led the way in the 100 breaststroke with a second place time of 1:26.28 and she was followed by DeMott in third place at 1:26.7, Claire in seventh at 1:33.45, Maples in ninth at 1:34.69, Potteiger in 12th at 1:37.45 and Rowe in 18th at 1:50.06.

The 200 freestyle featured a pair of Camdenton swimmers as Irelyn placed fifth at 2:22.28 and Brooke earned 10th at 2:39.55. Fleming went solo in the 200 individual medley and came in fifth at 2:57.32, Willis was the lone Laker for the 100 butterfly and earned second at 1:09.1 and a duo of Lakers took on the 500 freestyle where Irelyn was sixth at 6:50.74 and Faiferlick was 10th at 8:09.01.

A total of six Lakers dove in for the 50 freestyle and Ayden was the fastest Laker with a ninth place finish at 31.43 seconds. Ferguson was 21st at 33.45, Galbreath 30th at 36.19, Claire 33rd at 36.67, Patredis 39th at 40.38 and Wolf 43rd at 44.4. DeMott was the Camdenton leader of the 100 freestyle where she placed 13th at 1:12.08. Maples finished 23rd in the event at 1:20.51, Rowe 24th at 1:21.15, Galbreath 31st at 1:25.12 and Head was 33rd at 1:26.81.

Camdenton was scheduled to dive back in the pool on Tuesday at the West Plains Dual and up next is the Ozarks Invitational at Foster Natatorium in Springfield on Saturday.

Results for the Monett Invitational on December 19 and Webb City Dual on December 29 were not available yet at the time of publication. These results and others will be published when results are available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132