Camdenton softball’s Stockman signs with Central Methodist University

For Camdenton senior Sadie Stockman, the softball field is her happy place.

She is grateful for all that it has provided her and that includes her future, too, after signing her letter of intent to play for Central Methodist University on Thursday amongst family, teammates, coaches and friends.

“I’m happy about that. I love playing softball, it is my life, basically, and I’ve met all my friends from it,” she said of the game. “I like having a team and they get me better at what I do.”

Stockman also took some initiative to do that as well. She was the team captain as a junior where she earned All-District Honorable Mention honors and as a senior this fall she jumped up to First Team All-District and was also named Second Team All-Ozark Conference.

“She has always been a hard worker and is usually the first one there and last one to leave, always wanting to get extra reps,” Camdenton coach Tyler Dinsdale said of the senior and the daily grind of practice. “Just kind of goes to show that her hard work has been able to put her where she is today as far as the opportunity to keep playing in college.”

That kind of commitment made Stockman a leader on the diamond and the Lakers relied upon the senior for her power at the plate where she batted .358 this past season with four home runs and 19 RBIs, usually third or fourth in the lineup. Those home runs took place in four straight games, too.

“This year, the thing we noticed more is that she was able to demonstrate the power we saw last year. As a junior we saw it every now and then, but this year she was able to put it on the display on the field,” Dinsdale pointed out. “Having her in that power position was really good and it really helped out.”

Those are just some of the things the NAIA school in Fayette, Mo., may be able to expect when Stockman joins the Eagles and Dinsdale also pointed to her character.

“I don’t know it it would be a warning or so much as a description,” the coach said jokingly. “She is a hard worker, she is fun to be around and is going to bring a lot of energy. Always got to stay on your toes and I think she is going to be a great addition to their team.”

Stockman intends to study marketing at the school and it was the visit that made the senior feel like it is where her next chapter needed to be.

“I just feel like it is the place for me, it is really nice,” she said of Central Methodist. “I like it there and the coaches are nice.”

That next chapter will come with what she has learned at Camdenton, notably teamwork, being coachable and just being family with what the senior described as, “pretty goofy people I like to have around.” The senior also offered some advice to her teammates.

“Don’t give up on yourself, don’t talk back to coaches,” she said jokingly, “and just have fun.”

Dinsdale said the senior will be missed along with all she has done for the program.

“She has gone in and helped the younger squad quite a bit,” he said. “She maybe does not really lead by voice, but usually provides in put here and there, which is good. It is not intimidating to the younger girls so her attitude and leadership have been really needed and a great addition. Going to miss her next year.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132