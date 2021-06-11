Camdenton and Osage girls soccer players named to 2021 All-District teams

Lake Sun Leader
Camdenton junior Alli Johns (left) celebrates a goal with senior Olivia Brown (center) and junior Alexa Rapier (right) on April 21 in Osage Beach.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 13 

-Camdenton's Alli Johns, First Team

-Camdenton's Sydney Smith, First Team

-Camdenton's Olivia Brown, First Team

-Camdenton's Ella Smith, First Team

-Camdenton's Zoe Lockhert, Second Team

-Camdenton's Addy Clay, Second Team

-Camdenton's Ella DeMott, Second Team

-Camdenton's Gracie Coffelt, Second Team

Osage's Grace Larson.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 6 

-Osage's Grace Larson, First Team (All-Region)

-Osage's Aubrie Gonnella, First Team

-Osage's Marley Corpe, Second Team

-Osage's Lexi Porter, Second Team

-Osage's Haley Folwer, Honorable Mention

-Osage's Timbre Gonnella, Honorable Mention

-Osage's Kara Chilton, Honorable Mention