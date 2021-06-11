Camdenton and Osage girls soccer players named to 2021 All-District teams
Lake Sun Leader
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 13
-Camdenton's Alli Johns, First Team
-Camdenton's Sydney Smith, First Team
-Camdenton's Olivia Brown, First Team
-Camdenton's Ella Smith, First Team
-Camdenton's Zoe Lockhert, Second Team
-Camdenton's Addy Clay, Second Team
-Camdenton's Ella DeMott, Second Team
-Camdenton's Gracie Coffelt, Second Team
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 6
-Osage's Grace Larson, First Team (All-Region)
-Osage's Aubrie Gonnella, First Team
-Osage's Marley Corpe, Second Team
-Osage's Lexi Porter, Second Team
-Osage's Haley Folwer, Honorable Mention
-Osage's Timbre Gonnella, Honorable Mention
-Osage's Kara Chilton, Honorable Mention