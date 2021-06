Camdenton girls soccer players named to 2021 All-Ozark Conference teams

Lake Sun Leader

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Camdenton junior Alli Johns, Midfielder

-Camdenton senior Sydney Smith, Goalkeeper

-Kickapoo sophomore Abby Bilbao, Midfielder

-Waynesville senior Vanessa Blake, Goalkeeper

-Central junior Olivia Brinkman, Midfielder

-Glendale senior Parker Buzbee, Forward

-Rolla sophomore Faith Coates, Forward

-Lebanon sophomore Jaidyn Collins, Midfielder

-Rolla sophomore Zoe Hargis, Midfielder

-Central junior Holland Hawkins, Midfielder

-Lebanon senior Alyson Johnson, Defender

-Kickapoo sophomore Sabrina Jones, Midfielder

-West Plains junior Kylie Kittrell, Defender

-Kickapoo junior Abby Light, Defender

-Parkview sophomore Leah Reichert, Defender

-Glendale senior Macie Stephens, Defender

-Glendale junior Taylor Thompson, Goalkeeper

-Kickapoo senior Chloe Young, Goalkeeper

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Camdenton senior Olivia Brown, Midfielder

-Camdenton sophomore Ella Smith, Midfielder

-Rolla freshman Ava Burnett, Defender

-West Plains freshman Lexus Casey, Midfielder

-Central freshman Caylee Davis, Goalkeeper

-Glendale junior Halle Eise, Midfielder

-Lebanon sophomore Brooke Frank, Defender

-Waynesville junior Mary Henry, Midfielder

-Central freshman Laramie Hill, Defender

-Parkview senior Ally Hill, Defender

-Kickapoo sophomore Julia Klein, Defender

-Kickapoo sophomore Vanessa Maturey, Defender

-Glendale junior Leah McDonald, Defender

-Lebanon sophomore Jayden Piercy, Forward

-Hillcrest senior Halle Pyle, Goalkeeper

-Glendale junior Hannah Rohrbaugh, Defender

-Kickapoo senior Emma Sansom, Midfielder

-Rolla junior Abby Turner, Midfielder

-Kickapoo senior Maddy Wanner, Forward

OZARK CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Camdenton freshman Zoe Lockhert, Defender

-Kickapoo freshman Baylea Davis, Midfielder

-Hillcrest senior Hailey Flores, Midfielder

-Glendale sophomore Reilly Heman, Defender

-Glendale junior Reese Hertel, Midfielder

-Kickapoo junior Anna Joplin, Defender

-West Plains junior Jade Martin, Midfielder

-Parkview freshman Tara Masten, Forward

-Kickapoo junior Maggie Miller, Midfielder

-Rolla sophomore Dace Murray, Goalkeeper

-Lebanon junior Chloe Shivers, Midfielder

-Rolla sophomore Campbell Smith, Defender

-Waynesville senior Cristaliz Soto, Midfielder

-Kickapoo junior Brooke Turner, Defender

-Glendale sophomore Reilly Whisenhunt, Defender

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

-Glendale senior Macie Stephens and Kickapoo sophomore Sabrina Jones

KEEPER OF THE YEAR

-Kickapoo senior Chloe Young

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Kickapoo sophomore Abby Bilbao

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Kickapoo junior Abby Light

COACH OF THE YEAR

-Phil Hodge, Kickapoo

FINAL STANDINGS

-Kickapoo (9-0)

-Glendale (8-1)

-Rolla (7-2)

-Camdenton (6-3)

-Lebanon (4-5)

-Central (4-5)

-Waynesville (3-6)

-West Plains (2-7)

-Parkview (2-7)

-Hillcrest (0-9)