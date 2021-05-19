Osage's season ends with tough overtime loss in district semifinals

A trip to a district championship game was on the line Tuesday night in Bolivar where third seed School of the Osage and No. 2 Logan-Rogersville met in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals.

The Indians, fighting to keep the season alive, trailed 1-0 at the half and things picked up a bit in the final 40 minutes.

The lead went back and forth with Osage tying the game in the first five minutes out of the break and taking the lead after 10 minutes in. Logan-Rogersville eventually took a 3-2 lead with eight minutes remaining before the Indians scored a crucial game-tying goal with five minutes left before the final whistle. A fourth goal was scored by the Indians before the end of regulation, which would have put the team in the district championship, but officials ruled it no good, and the game went to overtime where the Wildcats scored the game-winning golden goal for a 4-3 win.

“We have video proof that shows it was, but the result stands and another life lesson is learned,” Osage coach Jason Long said of the goal that was disallowed. “Logan-Rogersville gained momentum early in overtime and we could not recover and finally gave up the golden goal.”

Grace Larson had a brace for the Indians with two goals and an assist, Timbre Gonnella scored for the Indians and Kara Chilton provided an assist as well. Osage ends the season at 9-14 overall.

“Even with the untimely exit from district play, we still have much to celebrate,” Long said. “Now, it is time for us to focus on our program and plan for next year.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132