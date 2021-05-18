Camdenton and Osage girls soccer capture wins in district openers

Camdenton wins in penalty kicks to advance to district championship

No goals were scored for 100 minutes in Grandview Monday night where Camdenton opened up Class 3 District 13 play against Warrensburg.

Good thing the second-seeded Lakers put plenty of shots in the back of the net for the penalty kick shootout to advance past the No. 3 Tigers to the district championship. The Lakers won the shootout 4-1 and will face Belton for the title Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

“We fought hard the entire game and had plenty of chances to score in regular time and overtime,” Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon noted. “We just couldn’t quite convert any of them into a goal. Defensively, we stayed strong and didn’t give Warrensburg many chances.”

Alli Johns, Ella Smith, Addy Clay and Gracie Coffelt all nailed their penalty kicks as Camdenton went 4-4 and Sydney Smith saved the first two shots to help seal it.

“This group of girls is very deserving of this opportunity to represent Camdenton soccer in the district championship,” Sevon said as his team improved to 15-10 on the season. “They have worked extremely hard all season and I’m proud of everything they have accomplished. This team is still very young and they are playing well and having success.”

Osage’s Larson nets two hat tricks to help Indians reach district semifinals

After lightning delayed Osage’s district opener against Cassville Monday night, the Indians wasted no time getting to work on the pitch.

Grace Larson scored two hat tricks with six goals and provided two assists and the third-seeded Indians cruised to an 8-0 win over the sixth seed to advance to the district semifinals of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament in Bolivar.

“It must have had some effect because when the clouds cleared up and the rain stopped falling, the Osage Lady Indians went to work,” Osage coach Jason Long said.

Larson scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and Osage led 4-0 by halftime. Alyssa Newberry scored the other two goals for the Indians and both Lexi Porter and Marley Corpe finished with two assists each.

“Grace put on a finishing clinic and every player on the team hit their stride in one game. For all the adversity and struggle the girls have endured this season, it was amazing to see the girls come together and play the way they did,” said Long who noted that the return of seniors Timbre Gonnella and Claire Bellamy from leg injuries may have helped.

“Just having one substitute made a huge difference in the attitude and motivation the girls had last night,” Long pointed out.

The coach also credited the defense for its efforts in keeping the opponents off the scoreboard.

“They never get the credit they deserve and usually takes all of the blame if things go bad,” he said. “All three backs and our keeper were communicating well and making fantastic decisions to keep Cassville out of the net and on its heels all night long. It was a fun game to watch.”

Osage (9-13) was scheduled to meet No. 2 Logan-Rogersville (15-8) in the semifinals Tuesday with a trip to the championship on the line, set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132