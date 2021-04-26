Camdenton’s DeMott signs with Freed-Hardeman University soccer

Camdenton senior Ella DeMott has heeded her father’s advice.

She recalled her father telling her how much she is going to miss something once it is over, so she decided that did not have to be the case when it came to her soccer career. The senior decided she was going to play a little longer when she signed with Freed-Hardeman University on April 14, a private NAIA school located in Henderson, Tenn.

“I’m moving on to the next step of my life,” DeMott said. “I was like, ‘That means I have to play in college until I can’t anymore.’”

Her love of the game comes from the sense of community it provides her on and off the pitch. Not only does she love the team aspect, but the fact this opportunity will help her more easily transition to a new chapter in her life nearly 360 miles away from the school she currently calls home.

“It is really about the people for me and I think when I get to college I’ll get to meet new friends through soccer and it will be a lot easier than just going in blind,” DeMott said of her future where she intends to study business during her time at the school.

“It is Christian and it is small enough where I probably won’t feel invisible. I was really worried about just getting lost in the crowd and being in that giant room with a million kids and not being able to talk to my teacher about things. I’m excited.”

At the same time, Camdenton coach Tyler Sevon offered a few reasons why the school should be excited to have DeMott as well. Sevon has only had the opportunity to work with the senior for a short time after taking over both the boys and girls programs this year, but it did not take him long to notice her contributions.

“Ella has worked as hard as anyone on the team throughout the entire year to have the opportunity to be able to play at the next level. It has been a joy,” he stated. “She is a great leader for our younger players and has set a tone of what we should strive to be, even though this is her first and only year as a Laker.”

DeMott spend the first three years of her high school career at nearby School of the Osage and noted how much she has enjoyed getting to actually know her Laker teammates this season instead of simply knowing of them during her time as an Indian. Whether it was all the training or the different coaches and teammates she has worked with, she said getting to know people and their perspective on life changed how she actually approached the game.

Being a Laker or an Indian, things stay relatively the same out on the pitch.

“It is all about your attitude. If you have a bad attitude, it is just going to be a bad game,” she said of what she has learned. “How you play affects everyone else on the team because it is all about chemistry. One person could put their head down and the whole team is going to put their head down- it does not matter who is leading you.”

And, if she had any words of advice to echo off that sentiment, it would be to enjoy the time because she also pointed out how fast it flew by for her.

There is still some soccer left to play this season as Camdenton finishes out its spring campaign- the first one in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sevon will certainly enjoy the time has left with the veteran anchoring a young Laker defensive line because he knows what the NAIA school in Tennessee is getting.

“Freed-Hardeman is getting a really solid center back and an even better person. Ella is very positive and so coachable- she is always looking for ways to improve her game,” the coach said. “She is always looking for extra insight on how to better defend in a situation or where she should position herself on the field.”

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132