Osage girls soccer outlasts Fatima in a shootout

Goals were plentiful Tuesday night when Osage hosted Fatima.

The visiting Comets obtained three of them early, but the Indians saved their best for last in a 7-5 win.

“We had our hands full last night with Erika Pope and the Fatima Comets,” Osage coach Jason Long said.

Fatima secured a 3-0 lead early in the first half and an own goal by the Comets and two goals by Osage freshman Lexi Porter managed to keep the Indians close with a 4-3 deficit at the break.

Osage’s defense sharpened up in the second half, allowing just a single goal, and the Indians got back to work on the offensive end as freshman Grace Larson scored twice while junior Marley Corpe and senior Timbre Gonnella scored a goal each.

“While the score line doesn’t reflect it, our defensive shape and communication is improving and the girls are starting to settle into our formation where they are getting tons of experience in multiple positions,” Long noted. “Their understanding of pressure, cover and balance is miles ahead of where we started this season. Junior fullback Kara Chilton did a fantastic job turning up the heat on Pope in the second half to finish out the game”

Osage improves to 2-0 on the season and will return to action on Thursday hosting Stover (2-3) at 6 p.m.

