Camdenton's Johns, Osage's Larson net hat tricks in early season contests

In the first week of the season, after a long two years away from the pitch, recording a hat trick can be a nice way to get things started.

That is what Camdenton's Alli Johns and Osage's Grace Larson accomplished last week as the Lakers and Indians returned to action for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camdenton (3-1, 1-0 Ozark Conference) started with a 1-0 win over Bolivar in the season opener on March 19 and achieved the same result in a 1-0 win over Springfield Catholic four days later. The Lakers lost a 2-0 battle to Hickman on Thursday, but came back with a 4-0 win over West Plains in the conference opener on Friday and that is where Johns' scoring frenzy took place.

Johns finished with three goals and Ella Smith netted one of her own in the Ozark Conference opener while providing a pair of assists. In fact, the Laker duo have been an efficient pair to start the season as Johns currently has four goals in the first four contests and a pair of assists while Smith has scored twice while dishing out a trio of assists. Combine that with three clean sheets from keeper Sydney Smith and it is not difficult to discern how the team got off to this kind of start.

Up next for the team was a trip to Smith-Cotton in Sedalia on Monday before the Lakers visit Jefferson City on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Osage has played just one game in a season opener at Laquey on March 22 where the Indians cruised to a 5-1 victory. That is partly because Larson decided to start out her high school soccer career with a hat trick while Timbre Gonnella and Marley Corpe also scored a goal.

Osage (1-0) is scheduled to visit Fatima (1-1) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132