Osage's Cooper signs with Westminster College soccer

There may be a pipeline developing for Osage soccer players and Westminster College in Fulton.

Osage senior Josh Cooper became the third Indian in as many years to sign with the Division III school on January 28.

“Josh embodies the type of player every coach loves to train,” Osage coach Jason Long said. “He is intelligent, self-disciplined, leads through actions and when he speaks he does so with purpose. I never heard him complain and he is always present and prepared.”

During his time on the pitch for the Indians, Cooper was Osage’s All-Academic Player of the Year, First Team All-District and voted as varsity captain by his teammates.

“I’m positive that his parents, Jason and Mercedes, are extremely proud of his accomplishments. Josh is a role model for future Osage soccer players and a pleasure to train,” Long added.

