Eldon trio and duo from Osage earn honors at Tri-County Conference Golf Tournament

The golfers of the Tri-County Conference gathered for 18 holes at Hail ridge Golf Course in Boonville on Wednesday and golfers from Eldon, School of the Osage and Versailles were amongst the field of 40, all vying for a conference title or All-Conference recognition.

After all the scorecards were turned in through 18 holes, five Lake area golfers made the cut and earned a spot on the All-Conference team by finishing in the top 15.

Blair Oaks brought home the team title with a team score of 341 while Eldon finished third with 356, just one stroke shy of Southern Boone’s 355. Osage finished fifth amongst the eight teams in action with a 376 and Versailles took seventh with a 435.

The top finish by a Lake area golfer belonged to Osage’s Zach Krantz who took third individually with a score of 78 on the par 71 course. He finished just six strokes shy of conference champion Logan Cox of Hallsville. Meanwhile, teammate Andrew Bryant also earned All-Conference for the Indians with a ninth place finish at 85.

Eldon’s Teagan Hull turned in the top score for the Mustangs with a round of 80 for the day that put him fifth on the conference list. He was joined by teammates Aidan Wells and Alex Lusher on the All-Conference squad. Wells took home an eighth place finish with a score of 84 and Lusher earned his All-Conference nod with a 15th place finish by shooting a 92.

Versailles was led by Josh Denman who placed 23rd in the conference with a round of 98. Kyle Bartlett finished 26th at 106, Joel Faron was 28th at 108, Zach Wegener finished his day in 36th at 123 and Joseph Courter shot a 146 to finish 40th.

Osage’s Paven Clark nearly made All-Conference with a 17th place finish after a round of 94 and both Kaden Neubauer and Clayton Elliot rounded up the scoring for the Indians with a 34th and 35th place finish, respectively. Neubauer shot a 119 and Elliot turned in a 123.

Eldon’s Luke Barchenski also tried his hand amongst the conference’s top golfers and he finished his day 25th with a scorecard of 100. Logan Blankenship captured 29th with a 112.

Conference bragging rights have been decided for 2021 and now the attention turns to a larger prize as the road to the state tournament begins. Both Eldon and Osage will be taking a trip south to Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield for the Class 3 District 3 Tournament, slated to begin on Monday, and Versailles will tee off on the links at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond for the Class 2 District 4 Tournament around the same time.

