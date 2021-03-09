Camdenton, Osage, Eldon, Versailles, Climax Springs and Macks Creek basketball players named All-District

Lake Sun Leader

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 GIRLS FIRST TEAM

-Climax Springs senior Autumn Wallace

-Climax Springs junior Jayden Butterfield

-Macks Creek senior Bailey Taylor

-St. Elizabeth junior Harley Engelmeyer

-Wheatland senior KJ Griffin

-Tuscumbia junior Kylee Ash

-Tuscumbia sophomore Addison Rogers

-Wheatland freshman Chloe Pearson

-St. Elizabeth sophomore Tori Kemna

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

-Macks Creek senior Alyssa Seaholm

-Climax Springs senior Abi Wolfe

-Halfway sophomore Jaka Sharp

-Wheatland junior Heavenly Lewton

-Hermitage junior Chelsi Horn

-Tuscumbia junior Allison Whittle

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 BOYS FIRST TEAM

-Climax Springs junior Mark Henderson

-Climax Springs junior Dylan Dake

-Macks Creek junior Austin Brown

-Macks Creek sophomore Logan Gallamore

-St. Elizabeth junior Brock Lucas

-Halfway senior Trenton McCarthy

-St. Elizabeth senior Clayton Holtmeyer

-St. Elizabeth senior Carson Kesel

-Wheatland sophomore Davin Sawyer

-Halfway senior Trey McCarthy

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

-Climax Springs senior Cole Smith

-Wheatland senior Brylee Fielder

-Halfway junior Sloan Gallivan

-Wheatland junior Tyler Dampier

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 10 GIRLS TEAM

-Eldon's Haley Henderson (Player of the Year)

-Eldon's Sydney Halderman

-Osage's Sara Wolf

-Osage's Liberty Gamm

-Osage's Reese Good

-Versailles' Maris Ollison

-Buffalo's Isabella Young

-Buffalo's Bella Lang

-Buffalo's Reagan Carter

-Warsaw's Taylor Howe

COACH OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Rhine, Eldon

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 10 BOYS TEAM

-Osage's Alton Drace

-Osage's Grant Steen

-Eldon's Aidan Wells

-Eldon's Hunter Hees

-Versailles' Seth Newton

-Versailles' Ryder Williams

-Versailles' Eli Gulyayev

-Buffalo's Jamen Smith (Player of the Year)

-Buffalo's Bode Abraham

-Warsaw's Trey Palmer

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kyle Gawlowski, Buffalo

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 9 GIRLS TEAM

-Camdenton junior Payton Kincaid

-West Plains junior Ashotn Judd

-West Plains senior MacKenzie Brunson

-West Plains freshman Allyssa Joyner

-Rolla junior Savannah Campbell

-Rolla junior Carli Libhart

-Helias Catholic senior Lindsey Byers

-Helias Catholic senior Kylie Bernskoetter

-Helias Catholic freshman Adalyn Koelling

-Marshfield junior Kori Cromer

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashton Judd, West Plains

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Womack, West Plains

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 9 BOYS TEAM

-Camdenton's Joel Mason

-Camdenton's Antonio Glynn

-West Plains' Taylor Harrison

-West Plains' Daegen Green

-West Plains' Conner Lair

-Rolla's Trey Brown

-Rolla's Danny Foster

-Rolla's Gage Klossner

-Marshfield's Peyton McBride

-Marshfield's Zach Mings

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Harrison, West Plains

