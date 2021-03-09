Camdenton, Osage, Eldon, Versailles, Climax Springs and Macks Creek basketball players named All-District
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 GIRLS FIRST TEAM
-Climax Springs senior Autumn Wallace
-Climax Springs junior Jayden Butterfield
-Macks Creek senior Bailey Taylor
-St. Elizabeth junior Harley Engelmeyer
-Wheatland senior KJ Griffin
-Tuscumbia junior Kylee Ash
-Tuscumbia sophomore Addison Rogers
-Wheatland freshman Chloe Pearson
-St. Elizabeth sophomore Tori Kemna
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
-Macks Creek senior Alyssa Seaholm
-Climax Springs senior Abi Wolfe
-Halfway sophomore Jaka Sharp
-Wheatland junior Heavenly Lewton
-Hermitage junior Chelsi Horn
-Tuscumbia junior Allison Whittle
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 BOYS FIRST TEAM
-Climax Springs junior Mark Henderson
-Climax Springs junior Dylan Dake
-Macks Creek junior Austin Brown
-Macks Creek sophomore Logan Gallamore
-St. Elizabeth junior Brock Lucas
-Halfway senior Trenton McCarthy
-St. Elizabeth senior Clayton Holtmeyer
-St. Elizabeth senior Carson Kesel
-Wheatland sophomore Davin Sawyer
-Halfway senior Trey McCarthy
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5 BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
-Climax Springs senior Cole Smith
-Wheatland senior Brylee Fielder
-Halfway junior Sloan Gallivan
-Wheatland junior Tyler Dampier
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 10 GIRLS TEAM
-Eldon's Haley Henderson (Player of the Year)
-Eldon's Sydney Halderman
-Osage's Sara Wolf
-Osage's Liberty Gamm
-Osage's Reese Good
-Versailles' Maris Ollison
-Buffalo's Isabella Young
-Buffalo's Bella Lang
-Buffalo's Reagan Carter
-Warsaw's Taylor Howe
COACH OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Rhine, Eldon
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 10 BOYS TEAM
-Osage's Alton Drace
-Osage's Grant Steen
-Eldon's Aidan Wells
-Eldon's Hunter Hees
-Versailles' Seth Newton
-Versailles' Ryder Williams
-Versailles' Eli Gulyayev
-Buffalo's Jamen Smith (Player of the Year)
-Buffalo's Bode Abraham
-Warsaw's Trey Palmer
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kyle Gawlowski, Buffalo
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 9 GIRLS TEAM
-Camdenton junior Payton Kincaid
-West Plains junior Ashotn Judd
-West Plains senior MacKenzie Brunson
-West Plains freshman Allyssa Joyner
-Rolla junior Savannah Campbell
-Rolla junior Carli Libhart
-Helias Catholic senior Lindsey Byers
-Helias Catholic senior Kylie Bernskoetter
-Helias Catholic freshman Adalyn Koelling
-Marshfield junior Kori Cromer
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ashton Judd, West Plains
COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Womack, West Plains
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 9 BOYS TEAM
-Camdenton's Joel Mason
-Camdenton's Antonio Glynn
-West Plains' Taylor Harrison
-West Plains' Daegen Green
-West Plains' Conner Lair
-Rolla's Trey Brown
-Rolla's Danny Foster
-Rolla's Gage Klossner
-Marshfield's Peyton McBride
-Marshfield's Zach Mings
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Harrison, West Plains
Editor's Note: All information is presented as submitted