Eldon boys basketball falls short in district semifinals at Buffalo

There was not much separating Eldon and Buffalo in the Class 4 District 10 semifinals Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Mustangs kept the game close the entire night in their trip to the top seed and ultimately missed one too many shots in a 68-61 loss to the Bison.

"Proud of the boys, they played hard and well the entire game," Eldon coach Cory Casey said. "We just couldn't make the shots at the end to win it."

Eldon held an initial 19-18 lead after the first quarter and Buffalo led by just two at halftime and three points after the first three quarters. Aidan Wells led the way with 28 points in his final game as a Mustang, Devin Wardenburg knocked down 16, Hunter Hees finished with seven and Austin Rush put ups six points of his own.

Eldon ends the season at 4-17.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132