Boys Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Eldon and Camdenton

Climax Springs falls to St. Elizabeth in district finals

Climax Springs was back in a district championship for the second straight year.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, a district title was just out of reach once again in a 70-57 defeat at the hands of St. Elizabeth Friday night in Macks Creek. Climax Springs, seeded second in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament, kept things close against the top-seeded Hornets but could not quite gain the edge needed.

“It was a heartbreaker losing in the finals but I tell you what, we’re not hanging our heads one bit,” Climax Springs coach James Butterfield said. “We battled a very seasoned and talented team. We ramped up the defense in the third and got within two, but just could not get over the hump.”

The Cougars end their season at 14-11 and at the end of another campaign, Butterfield simply wanted to offer his gratitude to the players in his program.

“I’d like to say thank you to all my boys. We went down like champions,” the coach said. “Hard work, hustle and playing for one another- I’m so proud of my guys. Thanks for everything.”

Eldon knocks off Warsaw in district opener

Eldon found the right time to jump back in the win column.

Faced with the possibility of the season coming to an end Tuesday night, the fifth-seeded Mustangs decided to extend the campaign for at least one more game in a 75-64 win at No. 4 Warsaw in the opening round of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament.

Aidan Wells led the Mustangs with 28 points, Hunter Hees knocked down 20 and Austin Rush also finished in double figures with 10 points of his own. Kasen Bashore added seven points and Nathan Reynolds finished with six points on the night.

“The boys played a complete game offensively for four quarters,” Eldon coach Cory Casey said. “They held their composure and executed efficiently down the stretch. Everyone played their role well and executed together as a team. We are ready to go to Buffalo Thursday night.”

The win puts Eldon (4-16) in the district semifinals where they will visit the top seed in a battle slated to tip off at 6 p.m. A win would punch a ticket to the district title game at noon on Saturday.

Camdenton falls in district semifinals at Rolla

Camdenton entered the postseason as the fourth seed at No. 1 Rolla Tuesday night and fell to the Bulldogs 70-47 in the Class 5 District 9 semifinals.

Camdenton ends its season with a record of 3-22.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

