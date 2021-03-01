Girls Basketball Roundup: Camdenton and Osage

Camdenton falls to Marshfield in first round of district play

Camdenton had a tough task on Saturday to keep its season alive in the first round of the Class 5 District 9 Tournament at Marshfield.

The fifth-seeded Lakers came up just short in a 70-64 loss to the No. 4 hosts.

Payton Kincaid put up 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, nearly completing a double-double. Elle Turner finished with 17 points, Charlotte Kurtz put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals and a trio of assists, Mya Hulett finished with 10 points and Olivia Whittle recorded seven points and six assists.

Camdenton ends the season at 10-14.

Osage drops regular season finale against Southern Boone

Osage hosted Southern Boone Friday night and lost 52-44.

Osage (10-12) is the top seed in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament and will host either Warsaw or Versailles in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132