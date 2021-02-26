Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Versailles

Turnovers hurt Eldon in loss at state-ranked Boonville

It was a tough night for Eldon on the road.

Facing a Boonville team currently ranked fourth in the state in Class 4, the Mustangs coughed up the ball 25 times in a 62-44 loss to the Pirates. Boonville recorded 18 steals and managed to score 24 points off those turnovers.

Haley Henderson knocked down 18 points to lead the Mustangs in the regular season finale, Sydney Halderman put up 16 and Taylor Henderson finished with seven.

Eldon (7-15, 1-6 Tri-County Conference) will shift its attention to the postseason and the Class 4 District 10 Tournament where the Mustangs will be the second seed and host against No. 3 Buffalo (9-14) in the district semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to the championship game on Friday at the same time.

Versailles comes up short at Warsaw

Versailles visited Warsaw for the regular season finale Thursday night and came up a few points short in a 51-39 loss to the Wildcats.

Versailles (4-20, 0-7 Tri-County Conference) enters the Class 4 District 10 Tournament as the fifth seed and will visit No. 4 Warsaw (6-10) once again in the district opener on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to visit No. 1 Osage (10-11) in the district semifinals on Wednesday at the same time.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132