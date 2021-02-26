Boys Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Versailles

Eldon outpaced by Blair Oaks

The visitors made things tough for Eldon Thursday night.

Eldon hosted Blair Oaks in Tri-County Conference action and the Falcons handed the Mustangs an 81-37 defeat.

Austin Rush led Eldon with nine points, Aidan Wells knocked down eight, Hunter Hees finished with seven, Kasen Bashore put up six and P.J. Bledsoe turned in five points of his own.

Eldon (3-15, 0-6 Tri-County Conference) will visit rival Osage (8-14) in the regular season finale Friday night before opening up postseason play in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament on Tuesday. The Mustangs will be the fifth seed and open things up at No. 4 Warsaw (7-13) at 6 p.m. The winner goes on to meet top seed Buffalo (17-9) in the district semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Versailles outshoots Warsaw

Versailles jumped back in the win column Thursday night with an 86-71 win at Warsaw.

The Tigers had four players in double figures and were led by Seth Newton's 25 points on the night. Both Ryder Williams and Mikhail Gulyayev knocked down 14 points each and Gulyayev also provided four assists and three steals. Eli Gulyayev chipped in 12 points of his own and Michael Bell finished with six.

Versailles (11-12, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) will wrap up the regular season at Hallsville (11-9) on Friday and tip off the postseason on Thursday. The Tigers are the third seed in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament and will visit No. 2 Osage (8-14) in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. The winner moves on to the championship on Saturday at noon.

