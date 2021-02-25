Camdenton girls basketball picks up road win at Hillcrest

A fairly balanced attack proved to be beneficial for Camdenton Wednesday night in an Ozark Conference road trip to Hillcrest. The Lakers had three players in double figures and almost a fourth in a 74-32 win over the Hornets.

Payton Kincaid and Elle Turner led the way with 19 points each. Kincaid also added nine rebounds, nearly completing a double-double and Turner turned in five rebounds and a pair of assists. Meanwhile, Olivia Whittle chipped in 11 points and backed the defensive effort with eight steals, also nearly completing a double-double. Mya Hulett dropped in nine points and had seven steals of her own.

Camdenton (10-13, 3-5 Ozark Conference) now turns its attention to the postseason and the Class 5 District 9 Tournament where the Lakers enter as the fifth seed and will visit No. 4 Marshfield (18-5) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner goes on to meet top seed Rolla (15-7), currently ranked 10th in the state in Class 5, on Monday in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132