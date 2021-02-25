Boys Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Osage

Climax Springs tops Halfway to advance to second straight district title game

Climax Springs advanced to its second straight district championship game with a 67-57 win over Halfway Wednesday night.

The win over No. 3 Halfway in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament puts the No. 2 Cougars (14-10) up against top seed St. Elizabeth (15-6) in the championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Macks Creek.

Elias Duncan had 15 points to go with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Cougars while Sam Cline added 12 points and nine rebounds as both players nearly reached double-double territory.

"Our defense really picked up after about five minutes. We were trailing 15-4 at that point," Climax Springs coach James Butterfield noted. "Our guards did a good job handling pressure and playing defense. We're looking forward to the district championship game."

Macks Creek ends season with loss to St. Elizabeth in district semifinals

Macks Creek sought to go through top seed St. Elizabeth in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament Wednesday night and the No. 4 Pirates came up short in a 68-40 loss to end the season at 11-13.

Osage falls to Southern Boone

Osage hosted Southern Boone in Tri-County Conference action Wednesday night and fell to the Eagles 81-45.

Osage (8-14, 2-4 Tri-County Conference) will wrap up the regular season hosting rival Eldon (3-14) on Friday at 5 p.m.

