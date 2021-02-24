Girls Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Eldon, Versailles and Osage

Climax Springs tops Tuscumbia to advance to second straight district title game

The journey continues for Climax Springs.

The top-seeded Cougars met No. 4 Tuscumbia in the Class 1 District 5 semifinals Tuesday night and advanced to a second straight district championship game with a 61-56 win over the Lions, who did not make things easy.

Both sides were tied at 18 after the first quarter, tied at 27 at the half and Climax Springs managed to gain a narrow 2-point advantage after the third quarter. It was crucial plays down the stretch that made the difference.

Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes pointed to Abi Wolfe’s pair of crucial 3-pointers and Ava Wolfe’s critical free throws when he said the team needed them the most. He also complimented the defensive efforts of Maranda Burke who drew a trio of charges.

Autumn Wallace knocked down 22 points and collected 16 rebounds for a double-double, Jayden Butterfield chipped in 17 points and Burke finished with 14 to also reach double figures.

Unlike last season, Climax Springs (16-6) will not have to go through defending state champion Walnut Grove to capture a district title. Up next is No. 2 St. Elizabeth on Friday at 5 p.m.

“We must play better Friday to capture the first district championship in 16 years,” Rhodes said. “Super proud of these six players that keep plugging away every day in practice and games.”

Eldon comes up short in battle with Hallsville

It was a battle from start to finish, but Eldon found itself trying to catch up with Hallsville in a 54-42 loss to the Indians Tuesday night.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 18 points and both Sydney Halderman and Taylor Henderson added 11 points each. Halderman also finished with six rebounds, five assists and a trio of steals.

Eldon (7-14, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) will wrap up the regular season visiting Boonville (20-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Versailles hit with tough loss against Blair Oaks

Versailles took on Blair Oaks in conference action Tuesday night and it was a tough one for the TIgers in a 69-15 loss to the Falcons.

Blair Oaks went on a 25-point run and the Tigers were unable to recover.

“Their pressure caused a lot of trouble and we struggled to run our press break and offense in the half court setting,” Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said.

Maris Ollison led the way with six points and rebounds.

“Hoping to put this one behind us and focus on the next one,” Gunter said.

Versailles (4-19, 0-7 Tri-County Conference) will visit Warsaw (5-10) in the regular season finale on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Osage falls to Boonville

Osage hosted Boonville Tuesday night and fell to the Pirates 56-29.

Osage (10-11, 2-4 Tri-County Conference) will host Southern Boone (16-5) in the regular season finale on Friday at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132