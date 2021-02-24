Boys Basketball Roundup: Camdenton and Versailles

Camdenton comes up short against Springfield Central

It was one quarter that hurt Camdenton’s chances of securing a win in the regular season finale against Springfield Central Tuesday night.

Trailing 19-17 after the first quarter, the Lakers were outscored 17-4 in the second and closed the gap to two points on multiple occasions but ended up falling 70-63.

Camdenton (3-22, 0-9 Ozark Conference) will enter the Class 5 District 9 Tournament as the fourth seed against No. 1 Rolla on March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles outpaced by Blair Oaks

Versailles could not keep the pace in a 106-58 loss at Blair Oaks Tuesday night.

Versailles (10-12, 1-5 Tri-County Conference) visits Warsaw (7-12) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132