Camdenton girls basketball drops game to Springfield Central

Camdenton's road trip to Springfield Central Monday night proved to be a challenge for the Lakers in a 69-55 defeat.

Payton Kincaid knocked down 20 points and collected 14 rebounds to lead the Lakers in a double-double effort, Elle Turner turned in 17 points and six rebounds, Mya Hulett finished with nine points and Olivia Whittle put up six points of her own.

Camdenton (9-13, 2-5 Ozark Conference) will visit Hillcrest (3-18) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132