Boys Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek, Climax Springs, Camdenton and Osage

Macks Creek topples Wheatland in district opener

Macks Creek entered the postseason Monday night as the fifth seed in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament. The No. 4 Wheatland Mules tested the Pirates and they passed in a 58-51 win.

Both teams were tied at 22 at the half, Macks Creek trailed 42-38 after three quarters and the home team pushed ahead and preserved the lead down the stretch. The Pirates finished 13-16 from the free throw line for a healthy 81 percent.

Mason Whitworth led Macks Creek with 17 points and he added five rebounds and assists. Austin Brown chipped in 14 points and collected nine rebounds as he nearly reached a double-double, Chase Whitworth finished with 12 points and Logan Gallamore added eight points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Macks Creek (11-12) advances to the district semifinals on Wednesday where the Pirates will face top-seeded St. Elizabeth at 5 p.m. A win would put the Pirates in the championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Climax Springs cruises in district opener over Tuscumbia

Climax Springs wasted little time taking care of business in the first round of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament Monday night.

The No. 2 Cougars faced No. 7 Tuscumbia and cruised to an 82-28 win to earn a ticket to the district semifinals.

Climax Springs (13-10) will meet No. 3 Halfway on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with a trip to the district championship on the line for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Camdenton falls in battle with Hillcrest

Camdenton took on Hillcrest in Ozark Conference action Monday night and came up a few points short in a 70-59 loss to the Hornets.

Camdenton (3-21, 0-8 Ozark Conference) was set to host Springfield Central (4-16) in the regular season finale Tuesday night. The Lakers will then turn their attention to the postseason and enter the Class 5 District 9 Tournament as the fourth seed against No. 1 Rolla on March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Osage toppled by Boonville

School of the Osage met Boonville Monday night in Tri-County Conference play and the Pirates did not make their visit a welcome one in a 92-63 win on the road.

Osage (8-13, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) will host Southern Boone (14-9) for Courtwarming on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and close out the regular season hosting Eldon (3-14) on Friday at the same time.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132