Girls Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek, Camdenton, Osage and Versailles

Macks Creek ends season with losses to Halfway and Wheatland

The regular season came to an end Friday night for Macks Creek in a 54-33 loss at Halfway and the Pirates quickly found themselves fighting to keep their season alive on Saturday.

Macks Creek visited Wheatland in the first round of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament and the sixth-seeded Pirates fell to the no. 3 Mules 53-44 to bring the season to an end.

In the game against Halfway, Chelsey Brown led the Pirates with nine points and seven rebounds, Molly Phillips added eight points and five rebounds and both Taylor Rich and Alyssa Seaholm finished with seven points each.

In the postseason battle with Wheatland, it was just a 30-26 game at halftime and the Pirates could not quite find the edge they needed.

Seaholm led the way with 17 points in her final game for Macks Creek and collected five rebounds. Phillips knocked down 10 points and added nine rebounds, nearly recording a double-double, and Brown finished with eight points.

Macks Creek ends its season at 7-17.

Camdenton drops game to top-ranked West Plains

Camdenton went to battle with the current top-ranked Class 5 team in the state on Saturday.

West Plains came to town to take on the Lakers in Ozark Conference action and walked away with a 61-42 win.

Elle Turner led the Lakers with 18 points, Payton Kincaid added 13 points and nine rebounds and Charlotte Kurttz put up four points to go with eight rebounds and a trio of assists.

Camdenton (9-12, 2-4 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to visit Springfield Central (11-12) on Monday and will visit Hillcrest (3-18) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Osage falls at California

School of the Osage took a trip to California on Saturday and was dealt a 61-30 defeat on the road.

Osage (9-10, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) is scheduled to host Eldon (7-12) Monday night and will host Boonville (19-2) on Tuesday for Senior Night at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Versailles hit with loss at Hallsville

Versailles was on the road Friday night to face Hallsville and it was a tough trip for the Tigers as they came home with a 70-30 defeat.

Versailles (4-18, 0-6 Tri-County Conference) hosts Blair Oaks (10-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132