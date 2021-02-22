Boys Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Osage and Macks Creek

Camdenton falls to Waynesville and West Plains

Camdenton continued its grind through the Ozark Conference over the weekend and both Waynesville and West Plains did not make that trek any easier after dealing the Lakers a pair of losses.

Waynesville came to town Friday night and walked away with a 61-45 win and a trip to West Plains on Saturday resulted in a 63-32 defeat.

"We have struggled putting the ball in the basket as of late, which will not allow you to win very many games," Camdenton coach Craig Campbell said. "Played decent against Waynesville in the first half, but struggled in the second. We went almost 12 minutes without a basket in the second after having the lead at halftime.

"Drove three hours on Saturday one way to fall to West Plains in all three games," Campbell continued, also referencing the freshman and junior varsity games. "Again, had a rough time putting the ball in the basket."

Camdenton (3-20, 0-7 Ozark Conference) was set to host Hillcrest on Monday and will play host to Springfield Central (4-16) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.

Osage drops pair of conference games to Blair Oaks and Hallsville

The Tri-County Conference can be tough and Osage got to see that over the weekend with losses to Blair Oaks and Hallsville.

The Indians hosted Blair Oaks on Friday and fell 90-48 to the Falcons after the visitors jumped out to an early 23-6 lead after one quarter. Alton Drace led the Indians with 11 points and Drew Elley finished with 10 while Quentin Britton added eight.

Up next was a trip to Hallsville where the hometown Indians sent Osage home with a 70-61 defeat after Osage led 35-27 at halftime. Drace and Grant Steen put up 19 points each to lead the way and Elley finished with eight.

"I felt like we played hard all night long and our defense in the first half was excellent," Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said of Saturday's game. "You have to give Hallsville credit in the second half. They executed well on the offensive end and turned up the defensive intensity in the second half. I am proud of the way we kept fighting to the final buzzer."

Osage (8-12, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) was set to host Boonville (14-7) on Monday for Senior Night and will play host to Southern Boone (14-9) on Wednesday in the Courtwarming game at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek tops Halfway in regular season finale

Macks Creek protected home floor Friday night in a 66-59 win over Halfway to close out the regular season.

Mason Whitworth led the Pirates with 19 points and dished out five assists, Austin Brown put up 15 points and collected eight rebounds, Alex Eidson had 13 points, Trevor Haines finished with eight and Logan Gallamore scored five points to go with nine assists and five rebounds.

Macks Creek (10-12) was set to host Wheatland (7-15) in the first round of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament on Monday with a trip to the semifinals up for grabs against top seed St. Elizabeth awaiting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132