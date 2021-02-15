Girls Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Macks Creek, Camdenton and Versailles

Climax Springs outlasts Wheatland

Climax Springs was tested Friday night at Wheatland and the Cougars passed with a 66-60 win over the Mules.

Trailing by six in the fourth quarter, Climax Springs rallied and preserved its lead, thanks in part to some free throws by Abi Wolfe who knocked down six of them down the stretch. Autumn Wallace led the way with 26 points, Jayden Butterfield added 20, Wolfe finished with 14 and Maranda Burke put up eight points.

Climax Springs (15-5) was scheduled to host Macks Creek (7-15) on Monday before inclement weather came through. The regular season finale is set for Thursday at Leeton (17-4) at 6 p.m. with districts to follow next week.

Macks Creek wins third straight knocking off Fair Play and Humansville

Macks Creek is on a winning streak.

The Pirates took down Fair Play 52-34 on Friday and beat Humansville 64-31 on Saturday for their third straight win.

Alyssa Seaholm led Macks Creek against Fair Play with 24 points and she added five rebounds and steals. Bailey Taylor added 16 points and four rebounds, Molly Phillips had a productive day with seven points to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals and Chelsey Brown finished with five points and nine rebounds.

Taylor scored 21 points in the win over Humansville and secured six rebounds while Seaholm finished with 20 points and four steals, Brown added eight points and four rebounds and Phillips recorded seven points and nine rebounds to go with four assists.

Macks Creek (7-15) was set to travel to Climax Springs (15-5) on Monday before inclement weather cancelled the game and the Pirates are scheduled to host Halfway (10-9) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season against Calvary Lutheran (4-14) on Thursday at the same time.

Camdenton tops Parkview

Camdenton hosted Parkview on Friday and came away with an 80-72 win over the Vikings.

Camdenton (8-11, 2-3 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host West Plains (20-3) on Monday before inclement weather came through. The Lakers will visit Waynesville (9-9) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Versailles drops game to California

Versailles hosted California Friday night in Tri-County Conference action and the Pintos walked away with a 76-36 win over the host Tigers.

Versailles (4-17, 0-5 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Blair Oaks (9-10) on Monday before inclement weather cancelled the game. Up next is a trip to Hallsville (14-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132