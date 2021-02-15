Boys Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek, Camdenton and Eldon

Macks Creek knocks off Fair Play for third straight win

Macks Creek stayed in the win column with a 61-54 win at Fair Play Friday night for its third straight win.

Mason Whitworth led the Pirates with 24 points and added five rebounds, Austin Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds and both Logan Gallamore and Chase Whitworth finished with eight points each. Whitworth added five assists and four rebounds and Gallamore pulled down nine rebounds to go with six assists and four steals, nearly reaching a double-double.

Macks Creek (9-12) was scheduled to visit Climax Springs (12-8) on Monday before inclement weather came through the area. Up next is a battle at home against Halfway (15-6) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before the Pirates wrap up the regular season hosting Calvary Lutheran (8-9) on Thursday at the same time.

Eldon drops game at California

Eldon was on the road Friday night to take on California in a Tri-County Conference battle where the Pintos protected home floor with a 76-56 win.

Eldon (3-13, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) will visit Osage (7-10) on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Camdenton hit with loss at Parkview

Camdenton visited Parkview in Ozark Conference action Friday night and fell to the Vikings 72-49.

Camdenton (2-17, 0-4 Ozark Conference) visits West Plains (11-9) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and will host Waynesville on Friday at the same time.

