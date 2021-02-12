Macks Creek boys basketball takes down Hermitage

A solid start allowed Macks Creek to set the tempo in a 62-52 win at Hermitage Thursday night.

The Pirates jumped out to a 23-14 lead and led 35-20 at the break, maintaining control the rest of the way. A balanced attack allowed that to happen as four Pirates reached double figures.

Mason Whitworth led the way with 14 points and a team-leading eight rebounds to go with a pair of assists and steals as he approached double-double status. Austin Brown and Trevor Haines both chipped in 12 points and Logan Gallamore had a productive night as well with 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four assists as he approached the realm of triple-double territory. Chase Whitworth contributed seven points in the effort.

Macks Creek (8-11) will visit Fair Play (9-10) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates will also be taking a trip to Humansville on Saturday afternoon, following the girls game at 1 p.m., and a trip to Climax Springs awaits on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

