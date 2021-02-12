Girls Basketball Roundup: Eldon and Macks Creek

Eldon falls short in battle with Blair Oaks

There was not much separating Eldon and Blair Oaks in Thursday night's Tri-County Conference battle.

The host Mustangs led 22-20 at the break and trailed just 37-32 after three quarters, but the Falcons managed to preserve their late lead in a 51-44 win.

"We really battled and gave ourselves a shot with our defense. We had a few too many turnovers and struggled from the outside in the second half," Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine noted as his team finished with 20 total turnovers, compared to 12 committed by the Falcons.

A pair of 3-pointers allowed Blair Oaks to stretch its lead to nine points in the fourth quarter and Eldon managed to cut the gap back down to four points before eventually running out of time.

Haley Henderson led Eldon with 18 points and collected six rebounds while Taylor Henderson chipped in 14 points and Sydney Halderman added six points of her own.

"If a few things go differently this easily could have gone the other way," Rhine said. "Really proud of how hard our girls played and competed. We're continuing to grow and gain experience. Games like this are very valuable for our development and will help us down the road."

Eldon (7-12, 1-3 Tri-County Conference) hosts Hallsville (14-4) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Macks Creek outlasts Hermitage

Macks Creek took care of business in its road trip to Hermitage Thursday night with a 49-42 win over the Eagles.

Alyssa Seaholm led the Pirates with 19 points and added three steals, Taylor Rich knocked down nine points and finished with eight rebounds, Bailey Taylor had eight points and seven rebounds to go with four assists and Chelsey Brown put up six points to go with nine rebounds. The Pirates did well overall on the glass, collecting 44 rebounds as a team.

Macks Creek (5-15) was scheduled to visit Fair Play (4-13) on Friday and will also be visiting Humansville (4- on Saturday at 1 p.m., before taking a trip to neighbor Climax Springs (14-5) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

