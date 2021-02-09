Girls Basketball Roundup: Macks Creek and Climax Springs

Macks Creek comes up short against Wheatland

Macks Creek came up a few points shy of a win in a 46-41 loss to Wheatland for Homecoming on Friday night.

The Pirates led 22-16 at the break, but trailed 30-29 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Bailey Taylor paced Macks Creek with 15 points and added eight rebounds, nearly completing a double-double. Molly Phillips and Alyssa Seaholm also nearly put together double-doubles as both Pirates scored nine points and Phillips finished with 14 rebounds while Seaholm finished with nine.

Macks Creek (4-15) visits Fair Play (4-13) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs cruises at Hermitage

Climax Springs had no trouble dispatching Hermitage Friday night in a 75-19 win over the Hornets.

Jaden Butterfield scored 20 points for the Cougars, Autumn Wallace added 19, Abi Wolfe finished with 14 and Ava Wolfe was the fourth Cougar in double figures with 11 points while Maranda Burke chipped in nine.

"Ava had her best ball game of the year so hopefully she can get on track here around district time and it will surely help us," Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes said.

Climax Springs (14-5) will take a trip to Wheatland (7-10) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132