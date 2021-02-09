Boys Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Camdenton

Henderson hits 1,000 career points as Climax Springs cruises past Hermitage

It was a special night for one Climax Springs Cougar Friday night in the team's 74-25 win over Hermitage.

Mark Henderson put up 25 points while adding seven steals and rebounds and he happened to score his 1,000th career point in the process. Dylan Dake scored 17 points for the Cougars and Cole Smith added 12.

"While those guys had great individual nights, this was a total team win," Climax Springs coach James Butterfield said. "Our defense again was the reason for our success."

Climax Springs (12-8) will host neighbor Macks Creek (7-11) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Eidson hits game-winner for Macks Creek on Homecoming night

Alex Eidson was in the right place at the right time in Macks Creek's win over Wheatland Friday night.

Eidson hit the game-winning layup in a 61-59 win over the Mules on Homecoming night.

Macks Creek (7-11) will visit Fair Play (9-10) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Camdenton toppled by state-ranked Kickapoo

Camdenton had a tough task on Friday night taking on the second-ranked Class 6 team in the state.

Kickapoo came to town in an Ozark Conference battle and made it a tough night for the Class 5 Lakers by delivering a 98-50 defeat.

Camdenton (2-17, 0-4 Ozark Conference) will visit conference foe Parkview (6-7) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132