Girls Basketball Roundup- Camdenton and Climax Springs

Camdenton drops game at state-ranked Kickapoo

Camdenton had another tough test on the court Thursday night.

After taking on state-ranked Rolla on Monday, the Lakers visited a Kickapoo team currently ranked as the second best Class 6 team in the state in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings.

The Chiefs showed why they may be deserving of that ranking with a 92-44 win over the Lakers.

Elle Turner led Camdenton with 15 points, Mya Hulett scored 11, Payton Kincaid finished with nine and Charlotte Kurtz added seven points of her own along with nine rebounds, nearly reaching double-double status.

Camdenton (7-11, 1-3 Ozark Conference) will stay in conference play with a trip to Hillcrest (1-10) scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs tops Iberia for sixth straight win

The winning ways continued for Climax Springs Thursday night with a 61-43 win over Iberia. The Cougars have now won six straight games.

"We played one of our better games last night and beat a very good Iberia club," Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes noted. "Defensive pressure was the key to a good win. We seem to be peaking at the right time and praying we can stay away from injuries for three more weeks. These players are a great group of young ladies."

Autumn Wallace scored 26 points to lead the Cougars and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. Abi Wolfe knocked down 13 points, Maranda Burke had 10 and Jayden Butterfield put up nine. Butterfield was also presented a signed ball at halftime for scoring her 1,000th point the previous week in the Osceola Tournament.

Climax Springs (13-5) will visit Hermitage (3-16) Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

