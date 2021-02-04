Camdenton boys basketball tops Reeds Spring

Camdenton is back in the win column after securing a 58-45 win over Reeds Spring Wednesday night.

"The boys played well as a team for the whole game," Camdenton coach Craig Campbell noted.

Tony Glynn paced the Lakers with 14 points, Joel Mason added 13, Aaron Poage chipped in 12 and Parker Garrett finished with nine points of his own.

Camdenton (3-16, 0-3 Ozark Conference) will be back in action Friday night to host Kickapoo at 5:45 p.m.

