Versailles girls basketball falls to St. Paul Lutheran

A tough start was too much to overcome for Versailles Tuesday night against St. Paul Lutheran in a 55-35 defeat.

“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy the first quarter,” Versailles coach Tempary Gunter said after her team trailed 14-4 after the first and 30-15 at the break. “We were able to make a couple runs in the second half and were able to close the gap down to nine at one point, but we weren’t able to maintain it.”

Madison Foley led the Tigers with 12 points, Kierra O’Rourke finished with 10 and Kourtney Rainey scored seven and earned the team’s “Hard Hat” award for being the hardest worker with her efforts on the defensive end.

“I was proud of the kids and their fight during the second half. They did some really good things last night and we just have to figure out how to put everything together for an entire game,” Gunter stated.

Versailles (4-15, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) will visit Osage (8-9) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

