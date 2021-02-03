Boys Basketball Roundup: Camdenton, Versailles and Osage

Camdenton outpaced at Rolla

Camdenton could not find the answer it was looking for Tuesday night in an Ozark Conference battle at Rolla.

The result was a 60-39 loss to the Bulldogs.

“We battled for most of the game, but a few too many defensive lapses and going cold from the floor late doomed us from pulling out a victory,” Camdenton coach Craig Campbell said.

Camdenton was led by Joel Mason’s 13 points on the night. Aaron Poage scored 11 points for the Lakers and Tony Glynn finished with seven.

Camdenton (2-16, 0-3 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host Reeds Spring on Wednesday and will host Kickapoo (14-2) on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Versailles cruises past St. Paul Lutheran

Versailles stayed on the right track with its second straight win in a game against St. Paul Lutheran out of Concordia.

The Tigers protected home floor with a 94-60 win.

There were six Tigers who reached double figures. Ryder Williams led the way with 19 points, Seth Newton put up 17 and added four steals, Justin Hamrick scored 16 to go with seven rebounds, Eli Gulyayev racked up 11 and six rebounds and both Kole Viebrock and Mikhail Gulyayev put up 10 points each. Mikhail also collected 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals to finish with a double-double.

Versailles (8-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) will host Osage (7-10) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Osage drops game to Skyline

A quick start by the visitors hurt Osage Tuesday night in a 75-48 loss to Skyline.

The Tigers jumped out to a 27-10 lead and it was more than enough to pick up a road win.

“I feel like the first quarter set the tempo for the entire game. Skyline came out aggressive and knocked us back on our heels and we didn’t respond the way we needed to,” Osage coach Craig Engelbrecht said. “We played too passively on defense all night long. We have to improve defensively if we want to compete with the good teams on our schedule.”

Brockton McLaughlin led the Indians with 12 points, Alton Drace finished with 10 and Grant Steen put up nine points of his own.

Osage (7-10, 1-0 Tri-County Conference) will visit Versailles (8-9) on Friday at 5 p.m.

