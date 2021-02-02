Girls Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs and Camdenton

Climax Springs cruises past Warsaw

Right after a tournament championship in Osceola on Saturday, the Climax Springs Cougars continued their winning ways Monday night in a 76-29 win at Warsaw.

Jumping out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter, the Cougars did not have too much trouble and it was a career night for Jayden Butterfield who led Climax Springs with 32 points.

“Jayden has been shooting the ball as well as ever in the past week and we need to keep our defensive intensity up the remainder of the season to be successful,” Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes said.

Autumn Wallace added 31 points for the Cougars and Maranda Burke put up eight points in the win. Rhodes also commended the efforts of Abi Wolfe Monday night.

“Maranda is getting better each game and probably our most underrated and underprivileged player is Abi Wolfe who works her butt off every single game,” the coach said.

Climax Springs (12-5) remains unbeaten against Class 1 schools like themselves and the Cougars will host Iberia (12-6) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton drops game to state-ranked Rolla

Camdenton continued its grind through the Ozark Conference Monday night hosting Rolla and the Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in Class 5, dealt a 79-68 loss to the Lakers.

Payton Kincaid scored 30 points to lead Camdenton on a night where she shot 60 percent from the field and added six steals and a trio of rebounds. Mya Hulett put up 16 points with three assists to go with a pair of rebounds and steals and both Elle Turner and Charlotte Kurtz added nine points each. Kurtz also provided 10 rebounds to nearly complete a double-double along with six assists and Turner added five assists and three rebounds.

Camdenton (7-10, 1-2 Ozark Conference) will visit Kickapoo (15-2) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

