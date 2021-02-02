Boys Basketball Roundup: Versailles, Macks Creek and Climax Springs

Versailles outlasts Smith-Cotton

Versailles got out of a brief slump Monday night with a 92-87 win over Smith-Cotton out of Sedalia.

After winning the Stover Tournament on January 9, the Tigers have seen some tough games losing five with four of them being less than double digits.

The Tigers trailed 33-29 at the break and a strong 36-point effort in the third quarter gave the team the cushion it needed down the stretch.

Seth Newton led Versailles with 27 points and added a trio of rebounds and steals, Ryder Williams put up 18 points to go with three rebounds and a pair of steals and assists and both Justin Hamrick and Mikhail Gulyayev also reached double figures with 12 points each. Eli Gulyayev recorded seven points and finished with seven rebounds and steals and four assists. The Tigers finished with 28 steals as a team on the defensive end.

Versailles (7-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host St. Paul Lutheran out of Concordia (8-9) on Tuesday and will be back in conference action at Osage (6-9) Friday night at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek comes up short against Dadeville

Macks Creek hosted Dadeville Monday night and came up short in a 64-56 game.

Macks Creek (6-11) was scheduled to visit Richland (11-7) on Tuesday and will host Wheatland (5-12) for Homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with Macks Creek stats when they become available.

Climax Springs falls at Warsaw

Climax Springs visited Warsaw on Monday and dropped a 65-59 game to the Wildcats.

Climax Springs (11-8) will host Iberia (15-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with Climax Springs stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132