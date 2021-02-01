Girls Basketball Roundup: Climax Springs, Macks Creek, Eldon, Camdenton, Versailles and Osage

Climax Springs takes down Macks Creek for second straight Osceola Tournament title

Neighbors Climax Springs and Macks Creek met in the finals of the Osceola Tournament Saturday night and the Cougars won their second straight tournament title on that court in a 68-31 win over the Pirates.

Climax Springs coach Ron Rhodes said it was not the most ideal start for his team as they were tied with the Pirates after the first quarter, but things quickly improved after cleaning up some unforced turnovers.

“I feel like we were playing much better before this tournament and hopefully we recover in time for districts,” Rhodes said of the road ahead as his club improved to 11-5 on the season.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 32 points to help the Cougars defend their title, Jayden Butterfield knocked down 16, Abi Wolfe had nine and Maranda Burke finished with eight.

Bailey Taylor led Macks Creek with 19 points, Chelsey Brown added six points and Alyssa Seaholm put up four points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

Macks Creek (3-14) was scheduled to host Dadeville (1-5) on Monday and will play host to Wheatland (5-9) on Friday for Homecoming at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs was scheduled to visit Warsaw (5-7) on Monday and up next is a home game against Iberia (11-6) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Eldon falls at Capital City

Shooting woes and some turnovers did not help Eldon’s cause at Capital City Friday night where the Mustangs fell 50-46.

Eldon trailed 26-18 at halftime and managed to cut the gap to four points by the start of the fourth quarter and could not quite claw back in.

“We played really tight and just could never pull ourselves out of it,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine noted. “We shot 1-22 on 3-pointers and all but five were good, open looks. We also missed 11 free throws and had 23 turnovers.”

Sydney Halderman knocked down 13 points to lead Eldon and added nine rebounds and five steals, nearly completing a double-double. Taylor Henderson put up 12 points and nine rebounds, also nearly completing a double-double and Haley Henderson finished with 11 points.

“They (Capital City) probably played their best game of the year and played really hard,” Rhine continued. “Definitely not our best showing, but we’ll bounce back and get back on track.”

Eldon (6-11, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Highway 52 neighbor Versailles (4-13) on Monday and will play host to Richland (14-3) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Camdenton knocks off Webb City in Laker Shootout

Camdenton protected home floor on Saturday in the annual Laker Shootout.

Webb City was the opponent and the Lakers took care of business with a 68-58 win.

Camdenton’s Payton Kincaid led the way with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and a trio of steals. Charlotte Kurtz added 18 points and five rebounds to go with a pair of assists and steals, Elle Turner knocked down 15 points while providing six assists and four rebounds and steals and Mya Hulett finished with eight points to go with 10 rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists.

Camdenton (8-9, 1-1 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to be back in conference action hosting state-ranked No. 10 Rolla (11-3) on Monday and the team will visit conference foe Kickapoo (15-2) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Versailles falls to Vienna at Russellville Tournament

Versailles took on Vienna in the Russellville Tournament Friday night and came up short in a 62-44 defeat.

Versailles (4-13, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to meet Eldon Monday and will play host to St. Paul Lutheran out of Concordia (13-5) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with Versailles stats when they become available.

Osage toppled by state-ranked Union in Laker Shootout

Osage met the eighth-ranked Class 5 team in the state on Saturday at the Laker Shootout in Camdenton where the Indians fell to Union 64-29.

Osage (8-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) hosts Versailles (4-13) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated with Osage stats when they become available.

Michael Losch is the Sports Editor at the Lake Sun. He can be reached at mlosch@lakesunonline.com or 573-346-2132